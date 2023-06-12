WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently announced the selection of its new executive director as well as the election of new executive board members.
Anna Pollock, of Waseca, was selected by the nonprofit arts organization's board to serve as the new executive director.
Pollock is theater director of the Waseca Drama Department. She previously served as the deputy director with the nonprofit Lead for Minnesota. A graduate of McNally Smith College of Music, her career path includes time at WCCO Radio as well as in Los Angeles with the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Foundation.
Brenda Byron served as PLRAC's executive director between 1989 and 2022.
The organization's new executive officers will assume their positions in July. Randy Mediger, of Waterville, was named president and Tom Barna, of Eagle Lake, was named secretary-treasurer. Mark Wamma, of St. Peter, was chosen as PLRAC's president-elect.
Past President April Malphurs, of St. Peter, will continue to serve the organization in an advisory position.
PLRAC serves a nine-county area by supporting the creation and presentation of art and distributing grants to organizations and individual artists within its region.
