WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded Small Arts Project Grants totaling $11,480 to five arts organizations in the region.
The purpose of the Small Arts Grant is to provide funding for organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of quality arts activities in local communities that may have small budgets.
The recipient organizations and their award amounts are:
• American Indian Cultural Events Group: $3,000 for informal hands-on activities that teach about Dakota, Ojibwe, and Lakota culture. The three events include an outdoor youth camp to teach sports and history, a storytelling event and a dance event that includes mini-lessons.
• American Indian Service Learning Project: $1,500 to coordinate cultural interactive learning experiences for college students at the Mahkato Wacipi Sept. 17-19.
• Armstrong Boulevard Brass Quintet: $2,000 to fund 10 live music performances for people in the council’s nine-county area who, due to health problems, live at health facilities.
• Mankato Area Community Education: $3,000 to the Hmong dance group Pan Asian Arts Alliance to do a free performance Oct. 14 at Lincoln Community Center.
• Waseca Marching Classic: $1,980 to sponsor educational clinics for student marching band participants during the Waseca Marching Classic Sept. 18.
The grants are made possible by funds provided by the Minnesota Legislature from its general fund.
