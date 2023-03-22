MANKATO — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council will discuss its biennial plans during a hybrid public hearing 6 p.m. Thursday.
The draft plan refers to the organization's programs, priorities and services to be delivered in fiscal years 2024-2026. PLRAC, because of its designation as a regional arts council, is required to offer the public meeting.
An in-person option to attend will be offered at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St. To request registration information necessary to attend the virtual meeting, send an email to: plrac@hickorytech.net.
PLRAC's biennial plan draft is available to preview on the organization's website.
The arts council's region includes the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan.
