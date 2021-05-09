ST. PETER — What was once a lot with an out-of-place home on it in downtown St. Peter will become a pollinator garden and outdoor arts space in June.
The Arts Center of Saint Peter received the land at 411 S. Minnesota Ave. as a gift from the Building Good Communities property developer.
Now the arts center is working with Seed to Site to landscape the property so it can host art sales and other events this summer.
Local artists will be able to showcase their work after a year when they didn’t have as many opportunities to do so indoors, said Ann Rosenquist Fee, executive director at the arts center.
“It can be a place where we can have art sales pretty spontaneously,” she said. “Just invite artists to set up tables and sell their stuff at a time when we couldn’t do anything indoors.”
The pollinator-friendly landscaping also will ensure the space has appeal when art events aren’t happening.
“It’ll be something that beautifies our downtown neighborhood and showcases landscaping as an art in itself,” she said.
Seed to Site, a local St. Peter business, will add low-maintenance eco-grass and add native shrubs along with other improvements. It’ll be a good way to introduce people to native plants and pollinator-friendly landscaping, said Seed to Site owner and conservation botanist Genevieve Brand.
Pollinators including native bees and butterflies will be attracted to the flowers at the site.
The arts center adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting pop-up events in its parking lot. They weren’t all that visible, though, making it harder for people unfamiliar with the nonprofit to attend.
COVID-19, Fee said, made the nonprofit think differently about how it could be more outward-facing. The lot’s location facing a bustling corridor along Highway 169 should catch more people’s eyes.
With that same idea in mind, the nonprofit is also using the city’s pavilion in Minnesota Square Park as a performance venue.
“We’re firmly planted in the community in a couple of different places, and that feels appropriate,” Fee said.
After being gifted the land, the arts center has the freedom to decide what to do with the property in the long run. Keeping it as an arts space and pollinator garden is an option, as is selling it for income if need be down the road.
Seed to Site is working on the property this month, weather permitting, in the hopes of completing it by June 1.
“It’s been a little bit chilly and dry, so as long as all the nursery plants are ready to go I can’t see why we’d have a delay,” Brand said.
Once ready, events could immediately start popping up in the space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.