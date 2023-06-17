As dozens of artists lined the South Central College lawn Saturday afternoon selling unique pieces from art glass and woodworks to photography and totes, two of some of ArtSplash’s youngest business owners were ready to make an impression.
Sisters Vivian Christenson, 15, and Lauren Christenson, 12, said their bracelet and earring business V & L Designs got started when Vivian wanted beads as a present.
“And then we kind of got into it,” Vivian said. “My mom got us a ton more beads. We decided to make it into a business.”
The sisters make the jewelry themselves.
They got started during last year’s ArtSplash and have also sold their designs at garage sales.
Lauren said running the business with her sister makes the experience both fun and easy.
“Because you don’t have to go somewhere to work on the bracelets. You can just go upstairs,” she said.
Vivian added that it’s important for art fairs like ArtSplash to let younger business owners sell their products.
“I think it’s important for people in the community to see that the younger generation is a hard-working generation that will be stronger in the future,” she said.
The North Mankato art fair helps raise money for the Taylor Library every year and draws in vendors from around the region.
Le Center business owner Jessica Peters, who owns Guileless Green, sells organic personal care products such as soaps, lotions and balms.
Peters, who said she’s been creating her entire life, decided to sell her work full-time in 2020.
She said the inspiration behind her products first came from making them for herself.
“I have really sensitive skin. I started making simple things like balms, just for myself, because I couldn’t find anything that had a good consistency,” she said.
Now that she’s full-time, she said she frequently attends fairs like the one on Saturday. Such events, she said, are important for small business owners.
“They’re important because this is where you can find us,” she said, “The people who are doing this from nothing to something.”
Local artist Candice Peters, who owns a laser engraving business called Bottom Road Designs, also said local art fairs help support those in the community.
“It gets your name out there and it definitely gets your product out there to different people. It’s unique. You meet so many different people,” she said.
And while the Christenson sisters are just getting started, Vivian said their goal is to just keep creating.
“I think just keep selling bracelets and giving people the joy of wearing colorful jewelry,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.