Dozens of community artists will be making a splash this weekend when ArtSplash returns Saturday to South Central College.
The event, which runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, will feature almost 30 artists and vendors, kids’ activities, live music, food trucks and more.
North Mankato resident Vincent Strait, who has lived in the area for about 20 years, is one of the artists who will have a booth there.
Strait, who works on everything from prints and portrait designs to logos, T-shirts and tattoo designs, said his artwork has an old-school comic book style with a new-school vibe.
“I’ve been doing art my whole life but just recently turned it into a business a few years ago,” he said.
He said he first picked up art when he was looking for a hobby to do while staying at home with his kids.
“So I just started drawing, and then people started noticing my stuff. I put up a couple of web pages and started doing some other things.”
Strait lives at home with his two daughters under age 5, Lachlyn and Sloane, his 16-year-old son, Quintin, and his wife, Meghan.
He said his kids enjoy drawing, too.
“They do all kinds of drawing. We got a little room here. They prefer stuff that they’re not supposed to draw on, for sure, that’s where their best bodies of work go,” he joked.
But his son, Quintin, is also his business partner.
“He’s the one that I’m in the T-shirt business with, so that’s all me and him. He draws them up first and then I put them up on the computer. He does a lot of the brainstorming and the hard work for the ideas,” he said. “It’s cool, it’s pretty fun. It’s just something that we can do. It’s good bonding experience, and other people love the shirts, so why not?”
This year will be Strait’s first year participating in ArtSplash after attending the event for a few years.
ArtSplash itself will be turning 17 this year.
Other vendors will include photography, jewelry, decor, cards and more.
The North Mankato Taylor Library helps run the event with the city of North Mankato.
Bookmobile librarian Amy Hunt said events like ArtSplash are important because it gives people the chance to network.
“It really helps the artists grow,” she said. “When you see what other artists are doing, it might spark some ideas for your work. Art is such a big part of the Mankato community. Anytime we can support artists, we want to do that.”
Strait said people can expect a lot of details in the pieces at his booth.
“A little something for everybody,” he said.
And for aspiring artists, Strait has one piece of advice.
“Commit and finish will be a big one,” he said. “A lot of people just start, and then they’re like, I don’t like it, then they stop. To follow through, I would say, that would be the best advice I could give.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.