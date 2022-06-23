Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.