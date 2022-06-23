MANKATO — Mankato Area Meets and Cruises founder Brandon Fluegge's not worried what prices at the gas pump will be Saturday. He knows participants are planning to fill their tanks for the organization's third annual charity event — and other auto-related events such as roll-ins.
“That's not been a problem; people always want to come out and show off their vehicles.”
MMC is sponsoring its third annual charity car show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Unique Classic Cars dealership, 2015 Bassett Drive.
There is no admission fee for spectators at the show that includes live music and food vendors.
A $10 entry fee will be charged to auto owners that bring along non-perishable food items or cash donations for two area non-profits, ECHO Food Shelf and Kids Against Hunger. Those who choose not to bring donations will be charged $15.
Show participants may opt to drive in a 4 p.m. cruise through the local countryside.
Fluegge's idea for a vehicle show stems from his love of vehicles, he said.
“Cars and trucks are my passion; I love everything about them and I'd like to share that love with others.”
Donations were not collected at the inaugural show at Unique Classic Cars in 2020. That event was considered a test run, Fluegge said.
The show's popularity is increasing as are the number of donations.
“That first year, there were 109 participants; in 2021 there were 152 vehicles at the show at Wickersham.”
Last year, MMC collected $250 pounds of food and distributed hundreds of dollars to its 2021 selected charities, BENCHS and ECHO.
"We gave $250 to the food shelf and $750 to BENCHS (Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society," Fluegge said.
He said MCC's goal for Saturday's event is to double the amount of participants and donations.
"We have room for 1,000 vehicles," he said, describing the show's space on the grounds of co-sponsor Unique Classic Cars.
"We think it's wonderful that businesses come out and support us," said ECHO's Assistant Director Sara Diel.
She recalls her emergency pantry received non-perishable items last year from the MCC food drive; but she's not sure what type of vehicle MCC used to drop off the donations.
Diel joked that she would have for sure remembered if they'd been carried in a classic Ford Mustang or shiny restored convertible.
Fluegge said he used his pickup; a vehicle that's as practical as it is pretty.
“I delivered them in my 2015 Dodge Ram 1500," Fluegge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.