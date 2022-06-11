MANKATO — A $38 million apartment complex expected to be under construction soon in downtown Mankato has been redesigned after some negative community reaction to the initial architecture.
“The Burton,” which is to offer 107 residential units and more than 32,000 square feet of commercial space, is slated to replace a vacant bank on Second Street near the foot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The prominent location added to the skepticism of the proposed appearance when plans for the pair of six-story buildings came to the Planning Commission and City Council last fall.
“This is a great project,” Council member Jessica Hatanpa said in November. “But I have never received more complaints about the way a building looks. ... And it was brought up more than once, coming into Mankato across the bridge, this is going to be the first building that you see.”
The council eventually approved the certificate of design compliance. Even Hatanpa voted with the majority, noting the development met requirements in the city code. But she asked the developers to consider a makeover.
Reactions in the numerous online comments to a Nov. 28 Free Press story about the redevelopment were also mainly critical.
A spokesperson for Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group, even while defending the original design, said Friday the firm is pleased with the new look and described it as a “very intentional” change at a time when the appearance of many developments is being influenced by building-material supply-chain challenges.
“The facade has a timeless but modernized design we believe will appeal to everyone,” said Cate DeBates, a vice president with the firm. “The last design was stately, but the owners believe this new look will leave a lasting impression on visitors of our city center.”
ISG, the project’s architecture and engineering consultant, has submitted the amended designs to city officials. While the designs continue to rely on concrete-based exterior wall panels, a higher percentage appear to mimic brick and stone, which are common materials in downtown Mankato buildings, rather than the numerous multi-colored, multi-faceted panels in the original plan. The colors are also more muted and the buildings have substantially more glass.
In a letter to the city dated May 31 requesting an amendment to the previously approved certificate of design compliance, ISG project coordinator Andrea Rand downplayed the extent of the modifications. Rand described them as “minor exterior changes” and “overall contextual design enhancements.”
“As with the previous approval, the building is still designed to incorporate multiple material types to create a dynamic and interesting addition to downtown Mankato,” she wrote. “The materials and color selection remain the same from the previous approval.”
Hatanpa, though, was appreciative of the adjustments and predicted others would be as well.
“I think the new rendering is beautiful and shows a more timeless design,” she said. “I had heard from several residents how they disliked the original design. They felt the design tried to incorporate too many design elements that didn’t work together.”
Although Hatanpa said people should generally be able to make aesthetic decisions about their property without undue interference from the city, the location of The Burton project is unique.
“This building will be one of the first ones you see as you drive across the bridge into Mankato and should set the tone for what you expect in the downtown area,” she said. “I appreciate that the developers took community feedback and made some enhancements. I haven’t heard from anyone yet about this new design, but since it addresses the original concerns many had, I do think people will really feel like this fits well with the downtown area.”
Along with the design change, the developers are looking to amend the conditional-use permit for the project.
The biggest change is with the smaller of the two buildings, which share enclosed parking and will be connected by a common outdoor patio/plaza. The mixed-use building on the Mulberry Street side of the development will now have commercial space on the fourth floor as well as the third and second. That means the building will have just 11 residential units — four large apartments or condos on the sixth floor, plus three spacious units and four smaller ones on the fifth.
The larger building on the Main Street side of the block will offer 96 apartments spread over the second through sixth floors — mostly one-bedroom units with a scattering of studio and two-bedroom apartments — with commercial space along Second Street.
The number of apartments in the larger building is an increase from 89 last fall, and it appears the additional units came at the expense of some of the upscale amenities in the original plan such as a swimming pool and an indoor “dog walk.” No information on monthly rent levels was provided in the documents filed with the city in anticipation of Planning Commission action later this month.
If the Planning Commission recommends approval, the City Council could follow suit in early July.
The developers have an ambitious construction schedule, considering the size of the project — which would be downtown Mankato’s largest residential development.
“The project is slated to begin soon with an anticipated completion date of fall 2023,” DeBates said.
As evidence of the impending start of the project, a detour plan has been proposed to the city that would mostly close Second Street between Mulberry and Main to make room for construction. Under the proposal, through traffic on Second would be diverted to Riverfront at Plum and Main streets. The only traffic that would continue to be allowed on Second Street in the area of the construction would be vehicles coming off Veterans Memorial Bridge from the North Mankato side of the Minnesota River and turning right on Second to go toward downtown Mankato.
