MANKATO — While COVID-19 cases aren't slowing down in Minnesota, influenza season is all but wrapped up.
The 2019-2020 flu season proved more severe for both hospitalizations and deaths than the previous season, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
A total of 145 Minnesotans died from influenza this season, while another 4,033 were hospitalized. Last season 95 people died from the flu and 2,543 were hospitalized.
Flu season traditionally peters out each spring, which a Mankato doctor said has to do with both virus biology and human activity.
Most viruses survive better in colder temperatures, which allows their coatings to harden for protection in the winter, said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“In the warmer weather that coating softens up so it’s destroyed faster,” she said. “That’s one of the factors.”
Viruses may not thrive in warmer temps, but people can still get the flu in the summer. Our summer is the southern hemisphere’s winter, after all, so travelers can bring flu strains from elsewhere home with them.
The second factor involves where people tend to be during colder months: indoors. It may sound counterintuitive when so many people are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but being confined inside for most of the winter makes it easier to share flu germs.
A big distinction between the two is how people still come into contact with others in the community while indoors during flu season. The whole point of stay-at-home orders is to keep people from coming into contact with others.
Mayo in Mankato and Mankato Clinic both had more positive flu tests this season than the previous one. Mankato Clinic had 1,376 positive flu tests compared to 573 last season. Mayo in Mankato had 719 positives this season, up from 310 last year.
Johnson said this season actually seemed similar to last season, although testing continued a bit longer into the year. Testing sometimes winds down early in the year once the flu becomes widespread enough to no longer warrant testing on everyone experiencing symptoms.
This season's peak occurred in late February and early March before sharply winding down as March went on and April began. Apart from sporadic cases in between April and October, flu activity mostly stops by May.
The timing could be helpful in freeing up hospital beds if worst-case scenarios play out for the COVID-19 pandemic. Only seven Minnesotans with the flu needed to be hospitalized in the week ending April 4, according to the health department.
Skeptics of the public health response to COVID-19 frequently point out influenza deaths as a way to diminish the seriousness of novel coronavirus risks. But at least in Minnesota, COVID-19 deaths are on track to blow by the state’s flu death count during the 2019-2020 season.
It took the state six months to accumulate 145 flu deaths. COVID-19 has caused 50 deaths in less than three weeks.
