MANKATO — The city of Mankato is working to extend Adams Street past County Road 12, but local officials aren't clear on when or if they would improve a four-legged intersection the project would create in the area.

Blue Earth County has jurisdiction over the area in question. County officials say they're open to studying the intersection, but it's unclear whether a proposed large truck stop and another trucking-related business would draw enough traffic to justify a construction project.

"I don't think, just at first blush, that the traffic levels are anywhere near warranting any type of intersection," Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said Thursday during a joint meeting between city and county officials.

The existing three-way intersection at Adams and County Road 12 prohibits traffic on eastbound Adams from making a left turn toward Highway 14. Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the question is whether to create a full intersection so that left turns can be legally made. The proposed intersection after Adams is extended could include a roundabout, which the truck stop has requested.

However, city and county officials say the traffic likely wouldn't justify the cost to put in a roundabout. Instead, they could put in a controlled crossing that restricts left turns at the intersection but would allow the turns a little farther via a U-turn.

That's all conjecture at this point, as it remains to be seen whether Mankato will get the funding to extend Adams. The city has applied for a state grant through the Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure program, which has about $1.1 million set aside this year for projects across the state.

Mankato is requesting as much as $672,000 and has pledged about $168,000 in matching funds. And Hentges told county officials Blue Earth County would likely need to contribute money to build the proposed intersection.

City officials will find out whether they'll receive grant money by the end of the year. From there, city and county officials will turn to the Mankato Area Planning Organization to study the proposed intersection.

"You can't really study it until you get the other leg of the intersection in because it doesn't generate enough traffic," Hentges said.

Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said the county may not have the extra funds for an intersection. The county has prioritized projects over the next five years and it's unclear the proposed intersection would be as important as needed fixes.

"There's a lot of projects, so it would be challenging," Meyer said.

Though city and county staff agree the intersection likely won't include a roundabout, Mankato City Council member Karen Foreman said she'd like to see the prep work done in case future population growth warrants one.

"It's always hard for people to visualize what that's going to look like," Foreman said.

She pointed to the roundabout on Highway 22 and Madison Avenue as something local officials didn't initially envision but has cut down accidents and sped up traffic throughout the area, which she said could happen at the Adams/County Road 12 intersection.

Hentges and other officials pointed out the proposed intersection would likely host trucking traffic, meaning a roundabout likely wouldn't be popular with semi drivers.

"(A restrictive intersection) would work just fine, because once they're in there, that's what (truckers) would be used to," Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said.

The proposed truck stop would be next to Highway 14 near the Walmart distribution center, which draws in significant semi traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation found there's a shortage of semi-truck parking in the region. A new truck stop in the area would be vital for drivers, who are required by law to rest for a certain amount of time while on the road.