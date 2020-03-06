MANKATO — While Minnesota’s first novel coronavirus case was confirmed Friday, this season’s influenza hospitalizations already have surpassed last season’s total.
Flu hospitalizations rose to 3,254 through the end of February, compared to 2,543 last season.
The late February uptick puts the season on track to be one of the more severe in recent years, according to numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Local flu cases are holding steady after a busy late February, said Mankato Clinic Dr. John Benson.
“We’re still pretty heavy into the influenza A, which is the more virulent one,” he said. “It’s more nasty with symptoms and lasts a little longer.”
Mankato Clinic had 100 patients test positive for influenza A and 35 for influenza B from Feb. 23-29, around the same time cases reached their seasonal peak statewide. The clinic has reported 547 influenza A cases and 729 influenza B cases total for the 2019-2020 season.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato had 50 patients test positive for influenza A and five test positive for influenza B from Feb. 21-29. The hospital has had 88 influenza hospitalizations during the season, 322 total influenza A cases and 215 influenza B cases.
Prevention tips for the flu and the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, are largely the same: Wash your hands regularly, cover coughs and stay home when sick. The two illnesses also have similar symptoms, Benson said.
Both are upper respiratory infections, both spread through droplets from an infected person’s coughs or sneezes, and both can cause fevers and coughing. Many COVID-19 patients are also experiencing a shortness of breath, though, which Benson said isn’t typically a symptom from influenza.
Another difference is how much is known about the respective viruses. The health community deals with influenza strains every year, while COVID-19 is a new challenge.
Minnesota’s first COVID-19 case occurred in an older adult from Ramsey County who recently traveled on a cruise ship, according to a health department release. The patient is in quarantine at home, and public health workers are investigating the person’s contacts.
Further COVID-19 spread in Minnesota could lead to closures at child care facilities and schools, according to the health department.
“State and local public health officials are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and protect Minnesotans, but based on how the outbreak has developed elsewhere, we need to be prepared for some level of community spread,” stated Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a release. “It is critical that all of us do our part to slow the spread of this virus by covering coughs, washing hands, and staying home when sick with cold or flu-like symptoms.”
