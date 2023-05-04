As area residents get ready for the Governor’s Fishing Opener, the Waterville hatchery is hard at work making sure everything is in place.
But while operations are running smoothly, behind the scenes, staff such as area fisheries supervisor Craig Soupir said a new hatchery is critically needed after outgrowing the current one, which dates back to the 1950s.
“Why it’s important to southern Minnesota, and especially thinking about that in relation to the Governor’s Fishing Opener being in southern Minnesota this year, is that many of our lakes are stocked,” Soupir said.
“From that perspective, the hatchery is really important in sustaining recreational fishing in the southern part of the state.”
The two most important reasons for an upgrade, Soupir said, are size and the current site’s inability to control water temperatures and filtration.
“We don’t have any filtration, so the water that we’re taking from our reservoir pond is being pumped up,” Soupir said, “and then it just runs through our hatchery with no filtration.”
The hatchery also has expanded from raising just walleye when it was first constructed to growing additional species including northern pike and muskies.
More operations have meant less room to move around and no space for critical steps in what they do.
“We have a facility that was built really just to be a garage, and where our hatchery is now, all of our equipment and our tanks are, there used to be vehicles parked in there. It was just our storage garage. So it’s expanded over the years since the 1950s when it opened,” Soupir said.
“We don’t have an area that’s dedicated to disinfecting eggs when we get them from other areas, so we kind of reutilize these spaces for lots of different things.”
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed $60 million for fish hatcheries across the state, with $25 million proposed to come from bonding and $35 million proposed to come from the general fund.
Jack Lauer, southern region fisheries manager, said Waterville is at the top of the priorities list and could need $20 million to fund what they’re requesting.
Prominent on that list are a new hatchery, which the team said could be located at the current site; improved energy efficiencies; a water temperature control system; updated biosecurity; and a new discharge water treatment system.
Lauer said not getting the funding would limit their ability to effectively and efficiently raise their fish.
“We’ve got it taped together with Band-Aids and duct tape and make it work, but the impacts and drawbacks is that it’s limiting our capacity,” he said.
Money for hatcheries was not included in the House bonding proposal that passed in February.
As the site grows older, Soupir said timing of the funding is critical.
“It’s an old hatchery. It needs an update. We can’t wait too much longer or we’re going to have major issues on our hands,” he said.
