NORTH MANKATO — The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in North Mankato.
Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and city staff as part of a routine tree inspection.
The borer is an exotic beetle that is metallic green, about ½-inch long and attacks and kills ash trees. The larvae feed on the inner bark of these trees, destroying the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients and killing the tree altogether.
The borer has been found in a growing number of Minnesota counties, including in the south-central region.
To prepare for and prevent further spread of the infestation, residents are encouraged to monitor the health of the ash trees on their property or about town. Check for the signs of infestation and contact the North Mankato Parks Department at 507-625-4141 if the following signs are identified:
• Look for S-shaped galleries under the bark and for small, D-shaped exit holes in the crown of the tree.
• Watch for woodpeckers around ash trees, as they feed on borer larvae and may indicate an infestation.
• Check for bark cracks in ash trees. Borer larvae tunneling beneath the bark can cause the bark to split open.
As we approach the borer's most active time of year (May 1–Sept. 31), residents are also advised not to cut or trim ash trees and or transport firewood or other ash products that may harbor larvae.
Homeowners with ash trees on their property are encouraged to remove or treat their trees.
More information and resources can be found on the city’s website at www.northmankato.com/eab.
The city will continue to work through its “Structured Removal Plan” of ash trees to slow the spread of EAB by reducing host trees. Currently, a contractor is in the process of removing 80 trees from the city over the next few weeks.
The parks department also will continue to inspect ash trees on public and private properties, both on request and during routine inspections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.