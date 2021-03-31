MANKATO — A quarantine is now in place largely prohibiting the transportation of firewood outside Blue Earth County after the discovery of emerald ash borer.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture also has scheduled two virtual information meetings about the invasive insect that kills ash trees.
The emerald borer was found last week in ash trees in St. Clair. It's the first time the pest has been found in Blue Earth County. The insect has now been found in 27 counties in the state.
The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced an emergency quarantine is now in effect. No parts of ash trees and no non-coniferous firewood can be moved outside the county without prior approval.
Public comments on the quarantine can be submitted to kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us through May 17, before the state makes a final determination on making the quarantine permanent.
Virtual information sessions about the emerald ash borer and its impact will be held at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Department of Agriculture experts will give a brief presentation then answer questions.
For more information about emerald ash borer and the quarantine and to register for a virtual meeting go to www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.