The start of a new year and particularly a new decade brings a host of predictions.
The beauty of predictions is anyone can make them and have a chance of getting a few right. Then you can brag about the ones you got right and ignore the dumb predictions you made. I always found it more interesting to look at predictions people made for last year and see how they turned out.
Every year for centuries people have been fascinated with predictions from Nostradamus. Michel de Nostredame published a book of prophecies in 1555.
A cult following is sure a host of world events were correctly predicted.
They claim his prophecies foretold the rise of Hitler, the assassination of President Kennedy, the 9/11 attacks, the French Revolution, atomic bomb and the Great Fire of London, to name just a few.
But the fact is Nostradamus just wrote a whole bunch of stuff that anyone can mold into anything they want. Take the moon landing, which many say he predicted when he wrote this: "He will come to travel to the corner of Luna, where he will be captured and put in a strange land, The unripe fruits to be subject of great scandal, great blame, to one, great praise."
Fans say that he therefore predicted astronauts landing on the moon and being "captured" on film.
OK.
Still, some people are definitely better than others at predicting.
The late Isaac Asimov, the biochemistry professor and science fiction writer who penned 500 books, was asked by a newspaper at the end of 1983 to predict what the world would look like 35 years later, in 2019.
He didn't do too badly. He predicted the growing complexity of society would make the computer mobile and indispensable.
You might think that's was a fairly obvious prediction but consider that in 1983 computers weren't really in anyone's lives. Apple that year released the "Lisa" computer for commercial use. But the little, slow machine cost $9,995 ($25,000 in today's money), meaning virtually no one bought or used it.
He didn't get it exactly right when it came to computers' role in education, saying kids wouldn't really need teachers in 2019 as they could learn everything they needed at home from computers. Yes, kids learn a lot online today but Asimov didn't consider the fact that if there weren't teachers to do some smack-down on students, the kids would simply play Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga until they passed out from exhaustion.
He predicted robotics would rob people of jobs and force them to find new careers. Nailed it.
Asimov had higher hopes for the moon than we have now. He predicted that by now we would have mining factories and solar power stations on the moon and be starting to build our first space settlement. All of that likely would have happened by now if the Soviet Union hadn't collapsed. Once the Cold War ended, we lost our appetite for beating the Soviets in exploiting the moon.
Researchers say it's nearly impossible to predict things more than five years out because of the unpredictability of innovation. Still Asimov did pretty good.
As for the rest of the psychics and so-called expert predictors, your guess is as good as theirs.
