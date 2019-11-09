Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether.
This got me thinking are dash cams legal?
Answer: Minnesota law allows driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above or slightly below the rear-view mirror.
Mounting directly on the dashboard of the vehicle is not allowed, as that could obstruct the vision of the driver.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
