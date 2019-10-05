The Minnesota State Patrol traffic quiz:
1. It is legal to operate a motor vehicle without a license plate light — true or false?
2. The use of headphones while driving a motor vehicle is legal as long as the driver has one ear uncovered — true or false?
3. The maximum bumper height for a private passenger vehicle or station wagon is 20 inches — true or false?
4. It is legal to drive a pickup with the tailgate down, even if it is empty — true or false?
5. An unattended vehicle obstructing traffic may be removed by a police officer — true or false?
6. Animals either ridden or herded are considered traffic while using the roadway for purposes of travel — true or false?
7. A Minnesota resident can receive a speeding ticket from another state jurisdiction, not pay the fine, and have his/her license in Minnesota suspended until such fines are paid — true or false?
8. A bottom-dump cargo vehicle transporting gravel must be equipped with wheel flaps that cover the entire width of the vehicle, and have a ground clearance of 6 inches or less when fully loaded — true or false?
9. A law enforcement agency can mandate the number of citations that they want their officers to write monthly — true or false?
10. You can loan your car to someone, even though you know their license is suspended — true or false?
Answer Key: 1. False; 2. True; 3. True; 4. False; 5. True; 6: True; 7. True; 8. True; 9. False. 10: False.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
