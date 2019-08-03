Question: Can you please explain the new law that requires drivers to move to the right lane if they are impeding traffic by traveling under the posted speed limit?
Answer: Modernized language regarding left lane usage was added to Minnesota statute for those drivers that drive in the left lane below the posted speed limit and are impeding traffic.
The new law started Aug. 1. Drivers are required to move out of the left lane when traveling on interstates or multi-lane roads after they have finished passing slower-moving traffic. If you are traveling under the posted speed limit, move to the right when safe to do so.
Remember to signal each time you change lanes.
Nothing allows a driver to exceed the speed limit. The posted speed limit is the law and the maximum speed drivers should be going. We are always on alert for violators that choose to speed.
Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles. Aggressive driving, speeding and weaving through traffic give drivers less room for error and may cause others to react in a way that endangers their lives.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.