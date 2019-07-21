Question: With the upcoming new hands-free law that is effective Aug. 1, may a teen who is younger than 18 and who has a driver’s permit or provisional driver’s license, use a cellphone in hands-free mode?
Answer: The new hands-free law does not change anything for teens under age 18 with driver permits or provisional driver licenses: They cannot make or answer calls while driving (hand-held or hands-free).
They may use their phones in hands-free mode in the following situations:
- Using a phone as a GPS device, but only in hands-free or voice-activated mode.
- They must set their destination before driving. They can’t hold their phone at any time.
- Listening to music or podcasts in hands-free or voice-activated mode is OK, but hand-held scrolling through playlists or channels is not allowed under the law.
- Teens under 18 are allowed to use the phone in either hand-held or hands-free mode for emergency situations only.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
