Q: First, I want to express how impressed I am at the spectacle that was Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato. I assume the event was wildly successful. Everyone in the community should be proud of all those who worked so hard to bring this all together. The atmosphere reminded me of those Winter Carnival ice castles in the metro of our past.
I'd like to know the number of people that attended, how many attendees came from outside the Mankato area, how many people played on the ice, the TV ratings for the Maverick men's hockey game, did the event recoup its costs, etc. Hockey Day Mankato really raised the bar and will be hard for the next city to top.
A: Lots of questions here about Hockey Day Minnesota, which Mankato turned into Hockey Eight-Days Minnesota as it became the first southern Minnesota city to host the annual celebration of the best game you can name (after baseball).
Running from Jan. 16-23, the event was centered on a temporary rink on the football field of Minnesota State University's Blakeslee Stadium and culminated in a Division I college hockey contest between the Mavericks and St. Thomas. But the organizers attempted to create a Winter Carnival atmosphere with hockey being the magnet — bringing in numerous wood-burning fire pits, ice sheets for family skating, food and drink vendors, fireworks and a massive heated tent featuring three nights of live music.
Despite some brutal windchills and a couple of snowstorms, the results were pretty darn good.
Organizers didn't have a specific attendance figure because many of the youth hockey games early in the week didn't require tickets. About 22,500 people took part in the entire spectrum of festivities over the week.
Ticket sales totaled $295,000 — generated mostly by the Jan. 22 slate of games culminating with the victory by the Maverick men's team.
Of the ticket-buyers, more than half came from outside Mankato-North Mankato, said David Wittenberg, co-chair of the organizing committee.
"We can share that approximately 58% of the ticketed attendees were from zip codes outside of 56001/56003," he said.
The local convention and visitors bureau doesn't have any precise numbers on the impact of Hockey Day on hotels, bars and restaurants, although hotel room usage was up, said Brittany Junck, marketing and communications manager for Greater Mankato Growth and Visit Mankato.
"I was able to confirm that hotel demand over the week of Hockey Day Minnesota was up 18% when compared to 2020 and 10% up compared to 2019," she said.
Mankato really ramped up the number of outdoor games, particularly by youth teams, compared to other communities that have served as hosts since Hockey Day's inception in 2007. Over eight days, the Blakeslee rink was home to games featuring 38 youth hockey teams made up of more than 1,000 boys and girls players, said Wittenberg, "including every single one of our local youth hockey association teams but also 16 traveling teams from throughout southern Minnesota."
Also experiencing hockey at Blakeslee were 12 high school teams, including both JV and varsity boys and girls teams from Mankato East and Mankato West, totaling 275 players.
Add another 120 collegiate hockey players for the men's and women's games featuring the Mavericks.
There were also games involving four adult rec teams (40 skaters), two MSU alumni teams (nearly 100 participants) and a pair of "Community Night" games that included 30 community "hockey players" and close to 50 veterans associated with Minnesota Warriors’ teams.
So, that's about 1,600 people of various ages and skill levels that played hockey on the rink.
Ask Us Guy tried twice to get viewership numbers for the high school and collegiate games broadcast by Bally Sports North, the regional sports network. But after more than a week of waiting for a response, it looks like he's going to whiff on the ratings question.
Finally, the event was successful in its goal of raising funds to grow the game of hockey in the Mankato area, thanks to the ticket buyers and some substantial corporate and private donations.
Nearly $450,000 is going to a dedicated fund administered by the Mankato Area Foundation for future youth hockey programming and facility development. And the men's Mavericks team will receive a $100,000 donation, Wittenberg said.
"We also made local nonprofit contributions to ECHO Food Shelf and FOCP Backpack Food program as part of our Community Night celebration and programming," he said.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.