Q: The $260 Minnesota tax rebate is 0.3% of an eligible annual adjusted income of $75,000, so what will be the administrative cost for this minuscule tax rebate?
A: The rebate checks authorized by the DFL-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz in the recently concluded session were a bit underwhelming for many Minnesotans, who had higher hopes after the state’s budget surplus soared past $17 billion and the Democratic governor had earlier suggested $1,000 checks to individuals, $2,000 for couples and up to $2,600 for families with children.
The eligibility limits involved — individuals making $75,000 a year or less in 2021 and families earning no more than $150,000 — remained the same even as the final budget deal slashed the size of the checks that will be going to individuals by three-quarters. For families with three or more kids, the maximum will be half of what Walz suggested — $1,300.
So, the reader submitting this week’s question wonders how much it will cost to administer the one-time rebate program.
“Lawmakers allocated $22 million dollars for the administration of the direct tax rebate payment program,” said Ryan Brown of the Minnesota Department of Revenue. “These funds will be used to build and maintain a secure online portal for eligible taxpayers to update their banking and/or address information this summer if it has changed since 2021, customer support, translation services, and payment processing.”
Beyond the $22 million allocated, the rebate program is being administered within the constraints of the Department of Revenue’s regular budget by existing agency staff.
Ask Us Guy senses that the reader could be suggesting that sending out rebate checks is somewhat pointless if the administrative expense represents too large a percentage of the $260 going to each individual.
Of course, many of the checks will be for more than $260 — $520 checks going to eligible couples who file joint tax returns, $520 to a single parent with a kid and checks of as much as $1,300 for a couple with three kids. And the administrative expense of sending out the larger checks is the same as sending out the “minuscule tax rebate” to an individual. Also, much of the rebate money will be done through direct deposits.
Ryan said the agency expects about 810,000 married filing jointly households will be eligible for the $520, about 1.6 million households filing other than married filing jointly will be eligible for the $260 and about 650,000 households will get the additional money for having a qualifying dependent.
“We estimate that the average rebate amount will be about $465,” he said.
Ask Us Guy recognizes that Revenue Department employees doing rebate-related tasks might be diverted from other normal duties, which carries a difficult-to-define cost. But just looking at the extra administrative expense of $22 million, that works out to about $8.80 for each of the roughly 2.5 million rebate checks sent or direct deposits made through the program.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.