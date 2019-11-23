Q: The weekly Mankato-North Mankato Crime Map lists both “Thefts” and “Burglaries.” What is the difference?
A: Ask Us Guy didn’t even have to pick up the phone for this question. He just yelled it across the newsroom at staff writers Kristine Goodrich, who covers cops, courts and compiles the crime map for The Free Press, and Edie Schmierbach, who also has experience compiling crime information.
Kristine Goodrich: “Burglary is when you enter a building.”
Ask Us Guy: “So a theft is stealing something from outside, and a burglary is a theft from inside a building?”
KG: “It’s unauthorized entry (with intent to commit a crime). It doesn’t have to be a theft. My pet peeve is when somebody calls a burglary a robbery. You can only rob a person. You can’t rob a building.”
AUG: “OK, so if somebody steals my garden gnome from my yard, it’s a theft. If the garden gnome is in my house and they steal it, it’s a burglary?”
KG: “Yes. Unless they were invited into the house and they walked off with the garden gnome, then it’s a theft.”
Edie Schmierbach: “And if you pull a gun on the garden gnome ... .”
AUG: “Then it’s a robbery!”
KG: “Only if the garden gnome comes to life.”
Just a couple of additional notes:
The crime map that appears each Sunday in the print edition of The Free Press includes only thefts of higher-valued items, Goodrich said. If people want to know where all the thefts in the community occur (other than shoplifting), the monthly map on The Free Press webpage is more comprehensive.
Secondly, Ask Us Guy doesn’t want to give the wrong idea to garden gnome thieves and garden gnome burglars. He doesn’t actually own a gnome at his home, either inside or outside.
Q: In late spring, early summer, I was picking my daughter up. She works at MSU. I saw a State Patrol trooper had somebody pulled over in one of the parking lots. And then I saw a Mankato police officer standing by the intersection of Warren and Stadium. When I came back around, there was a deputy standing there. I was just wondering what they were up to.
A: The reader’s theory was that it was a coordinated effort to catch people who were failing to stop at red lights, texting while driving or otherwise violating traffic laws. The officers on foot, not as conspicuous as a squad car, might have been identifying violators at the intersection and calling in the vehicle description and license plate to the trooper.
“If that was the deal, I think that’s the greatest thing in the world,” he said.
Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol didn’t have any comment on the specific tactics described by the reader. But speaking more generally, he said college campuses are occasionally the focus of joint enforcement efforts.
“A lot of times we do work together for special enforcement times,” Christianson said. “For example, if MSU has homecoming and has had issues in the past, then we’ll have overtime funds available to help them with underage drinking, loud music calls, other types of problems.”
The arrival of warm weather toward the end of the school year can also enliven the sociability of young people.
“In the springtime, certain colleges have special events as well,” he said. “It seems to help when we have more people out enforcing laws and the college kids seem to know that we’ll be out and about, so it does definitely help reduce problems.”
