Q: Why are officials not providing information about where people have tested positive for COVID-19?
I live on the south edge of St. Peter which means I am in Nicollet County, less than 2 miles from Le Sueur County (Kasota) and about 12 miles from Blue Earth County.
Anchorage Daily News' coverage of the virus is able to let its readers know what towns are affected, for example, Ketchikan on the peninsula.
I am staying home as much as possible, however, I'd like to know which areas I should avoid when I make grocery runs.
A: A couple of attempts — late last week and again this week — to get an answer to this question from the Minnesota Department of Health were unsuccessful.
The assumption would be that MDH has higher priorities at the moment.
The MDH, in its daily update of coronavirus cases in Minnesota, does include one standard explanation for the lack of more geographic specificity: "We will not release specific locations for any patients being tested in order to protect patient privacy."
Ask Us Guy, if he were an MDH communications specialist, would probably also note that only a small portion of coronavirus infections are confirmed by lab tests. In fact there are likely several contagious Minnesotans for every confirmed case.
Therefore, knowing the city of residence of the cases in Nicollet County wouldn't necessarily provide any meaningful protection for other residents — and might give them a false sense of security — because they still wouldn't know where their untested but still contagious neighbors live and shop.
Q: What? That's it?
A: Yeah, that's it. While some people (Ask Us Guy) think this column is the most important thing printed in The Free Press, Ask Us Boss decided to focus reportorial resources elsewhere this week. That left no time to track down the answer to a second question.
However, Ask Us Guy has a potentially brilliant solution in case that happens again next week. Maybe readers can provide both the questions AND the answers. (Hey, you're locked inside with nothing to do anyway.)
So, here's a question that's been sitting around for a few weeks because it would have taken a bunch of research ... .
Q: Are there any landmarks in Mankato for where the James-Younger gang passed through? Where was the First National Bank located that they supposedly scoped out?
Where was the abandoned farmhouse that they rested in for a couple days after the Northfield robbery? Where was the bridge that they used to cross over the Blue Earth River?
