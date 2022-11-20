Q: Hi,
My small engine guy advised me to make sure I purchase “winter gas” for my snowblower. What is winter gas and how is it different?
Thanks
A: The reader didn’t mention who his small engine guy is, but Ben Michel of Michel’s Small Engine Service said the advice could very well have come from him.
“I probably told him that,” Michel said. “I tell that to a lot of my customers.”
Different mixtures of fuel with different additives are sold at various times of the year. Small engines such as snowblowers and lawnmowers sometimes won’t start as well if they have fuel from the wrong season. But it’s also important to have fresh fuel in small engines, partly because they use carburetors instead of fuel injectors and carburetors have vents that expose fuel to the atmosphere.
“It gets gummy easier,” he said. “It’s kind of like opening up a can of pop and leaving it on the counter. It’ll go flat eventually.”
Michel said he recognizes it’s not a perfect analogy, advising Ask Us Guy to keep the answer basic so that motorheads don’t insist on calling Michel’s Small Engine Service to debate the finer points of fuel mixtures and engine performance.
“I’d just say, ‘Use fresh fuel that’s less than 35 days old.’ That’ll take care of them, and I won’t have to answer a bunch of phone calls when I’m trying to work.”
Changing out the fuel every month or so guarantees a person will be using a fuel mix that matches the season and a fuel that’s fresh. And, of course, it doesn’t require throwing out the old fuel. Put the fuel from your gas can in your vehicle, Michel said. A gallon or two of out-of-season fuel in a vehicle’s 12-plus gallon tank will be so well diluted that it won’t cause any performance issues for the vehicle engine.
And at the end of the mowing or snowblowing season, run the small engine until all the fuel in its tank is used up.
Q: I have a question for the City of North Mankato.
I spent some time at Caswell Park this spring and summer. I noticed that there were no recycling containers near the dugouts or bleachers. The only recycling container I found was on the backside of the main building. Lots of water, pop and adult beverages are consumed. All of these containers can be recycled. But are being thrown into the garbage cans. North Mankato: Show us that recycling is important.
A: Phil Tostenson, coordinator for Caswell Park, said new recycling containers are part of the big project this year to renovate and improve the softball complex, which is home to the state high school softball tournament each year along with numerous other regional, state and national tournaments. It’s also the site of most of the Mankato area’s adult softball league games.
“The recycling containers we had were well past their prime, rusted and just unattractive for our facility,” Tostenson said, adding that a few temporary recycling containers were still in place. “Our plan is to purchase new containers for next season which will be more attractive for the extensive work being done currently at Caswell Park.”
Unlike homeowners, who have their recycling picked up every couple of weeks by West Central Sanitation, Caswell workers have to haul away the recycling from the complex on a more frequent basis during the busy spring and summer seasons. Fortunately, they don’t have to go far.
“We have a recycling dumpster behind Fire Station No. 2 where employees dump the bins,” Tostenson said. “That is emptied twice a week and then taken to the recycling center in lower North Mankato.”
