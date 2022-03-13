Q: Why isn’t there an Aldi in Fairmont? The retirement community would love an alternative to Walmart.
A: Fairmont is on Aldi’s radar, according to Matt Lilla, vice president of the grocery chain’s Faribault Division.
“We have been exploring sites in Fairmont for the past several years and will continue to monitor the market for opportunities,” Lilla said in a statement to The Free Press. “If there are any updates regarding Aldi stores in the Fairmont area, we will reach out.”
Faribault is where Aldi has its Minnesota distribution center, and a company map shows the Faribault division stretching as far as Fargo, Sioux Falls and Des Moines. So Fairmont is definitely within reach.
Aldi currently has stores just northwest, north and east of Fairmont in Marshall, New Ulm, Mankato, Owatonna and Austin, along with numerous stores in the Twin Cities metro, Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and other regional shopping hubs. While most of those places have larger populations than Fairmont’s 10,487, Aldi has stores in slightly smaller towns, as well, including Virginia, Minnesota (population 8,421), Little Falls (9,140) and Detroit Lakes (9,869). The Detroit Lakes store opened just last December.
The German company now has more than 2,100 stores in the United States and plans to open 150 more this year, adding a presence in its 38th state — Louisiana — as part of major push into the Gulf Coast states, according to a report last month in Super Market News.
Lilla indicated the decision on opening a new store is about more than picking a town. They’re also looking for just the right place within that town.
“When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors,” he said. “Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily.”
Aldi has added more than 1,000 U.S. stores in the past decade and is on pace to become the nation’s third-largest grocery retailer by the end of this year, according to the company’s website.
This question, by the way, arrived shortly after a similar query about why Mankato doesn’t have a Trader Joe’s. Ask Us Guy would ask readers to lay off — at least for a while — any more questions about why a certain area town doesn’t have a certain store.
Ask Us Guy’s boss, we’ll call him “Dog Sled Driver Joe” to protect his anonymity, prefers that the column focus on government-related questions.
While Ask Us Guy will happily chase any squirrel that crosses his trail, he can sense the whip being raised behind him.
Q: Regarding the various stone and metal markers placed in and around the Mankato area “that create gateways into an area of destination.”
Why is there one directing people into an alley between a parking ramp and the former downtown mall? The most entertaining thing about that alley is that the city of Mankato spent taxpayer dollars to erect a sign denoting its existence.
If visitors to Mankato find drunk people vomiting, urinating and fighting in public entertaining then, of course, that alley is certainly one of the best in town.
I’m not advocating that the sign be taken down. As a lifelong resident of the Mankato area and witness to all of the previously mentioned “entertainment” in that alley, I find the sign itself entertaining. I chuckle every time I pass by it.
A: OK, this is a reference to the “Entertainment Alley” monument that was mentioned in last week’s column about stone markers and other way-finding signs around the downtown area.
Entertainment Alley runs from the plaza outside the Intergovernmental Center-civic center area to Cherry Street.
To be fair, about halfway down the alley, there’s a door that leads into Mankato Place, which offers movie theaters, food, drink and live music. On the other hand, there are three other more attractive entrances into Mankato Place where pedestrians could be directed instead.
Ask Us Guy has once or twice expressed skepticism about enticing visitors to walk down the alley in search of entertainment. But he’s open to being corrected, so if anyone wants to report instances of amusement, leisure or fun they’ve experienced in Entertainment Alley, he’ll pass them on in upcoming columns (as long as they’re rated G to PG-13.)
