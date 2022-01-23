Q: We’re always wondering, why does wood burn in squares? You sit around any kind of a wood fire, you notice the wood always burns in squares. We’re always wondering why. Would you have an answer or find one and put it in the paper?
A: When Ask Us Guy received this question from Leo in Henderson, his first thought was: “Fire burns in squares? What are those folks up in Henderson smoking around the campfire?”
Wondering if anyone else thinks wood “burns in squares,” Ask Us Guy went to Google and started typing “Why does wood burn ... .” At that point, Google tossed out its most popular searches starting with those four words — offering 1.) “Why does wood burn so well?” 3.) “Why does wood burn orange?” 4.) “Why does wood burn blue?” 5.) “Why does wood burn and not melt” and, yes, 2.) “Why does wood burn in squares?”
Unfortunately, clicking on that search didn’t provide any simple answers. But it did pull up a photo of a burning log and there was, in fact, a pattern that had formed — a row of ashy squares or rectangles or polygons on the surface of the wood. And Ask Us Guy realized that, yes, Leo was right. That’s the way the wood in a campfire almost always looks after it’s been burning for a while.
Figuring out why has been a bit more challenging. One guy attempting to answer on a Reddit science forum offered this: “When wood burns, it oxidizes into carbon dioxide, water vapor and carbon residue. The carbon residue shrinks, which is why vertical cracks appear around the circumference of a log. The log gets shorter and breaks into sections as the wood fibers are no longer strong enough to hold the shrinking log together as one solid piece.”
Hoping for a layman’s explanation, Ask Us Guy tried to think of someone who spends a lot of time considering why things burn the way they do and came up with the Office of the State Fire Marshal. And State Fire Marshal Jim Smith was nice enough to respond.
“Thank you for reaching out. I am assuming the gentleman is referring to the perpendicular cracks in the wood that appear as the wood is consumed by the fire,” Smith wrote in an email. “I do not have a scientific answer. I am thinking it is because the wood fibers in a tree are along the long axis (from the base to the top). Once the fire burns through the long axis’ connective fibers the wood separates and perpendicular cracks form. That’s the best I got! Hope this helps…or not.”
The idea that the lines form perpendicularly to the direction of the wood fibers seems to make sense. After all, firewood is almost always split in the direction of the wood’s grain, just because that’s the only way to easily break up wood with an ax.
If any readers want to offer a more thorough explanation for the pattern that forms on burning wood, see the “Ask Us” contact information listed below.
Q: Dear Mr. Guy,
You seem to know a little bit about a lot so maybe you can explain the editorial comment “... Mankato High School, which is now Mankato West” from the Jan. 17 Free Press.
If that is true, why bother to change the name? Is a building the school? Or is the population within a designated boundary the school? Do you think folks will be fully understood if they say “Mankato High School, which is now Mankato East?”
A: Ask Us Guy isn’t sure he fully comprehends the questions being asked, which relate to an editorial about the visit by Martin Luther King Jr. to the local high school in 1961.
But he’ll give it a go.
When the legendary civil rights leader came to Mankato, there was only one public high school — which was called “Mankato High School.”
Built in 1951, the school by the 1970s was apparently no longer large enough to handle the growing population of teenagers in Mankato, North Mankato and other nearby areas that sent students to the school.
A second public high school was constructed on Hoffman Road, opening in 1973. At that point, there were two Mankato high schools. So, to avoid confusion, the schools needed to have different names. The school board could have decided to pick a distinct name for the new school on the east side and retain the name “Mankato High School” for the school on the west side, but they didn’t.
The names chosen were “Mankato West High School” and “Mankato East High School.”
On to the second question, “Is the building the school or is the population within a designated boundary the school?” Ask Us Guy’s opinion would be that most people would consider the building to be the school.
And for the third question, relating to whether it would make sense to people if The Free Press wrote “Mankato High School, which is now Mankato East?”
No, that wouldn’t make sense because the building that is Mankato East High School was never named Mankato High School.
So, Ask Us Guy’s verdict is that the editorial description of MLK’s visit was clear and logical. It let readers know what building King visited, using the name of the school at the time of his visit, while also referencing the name it has been known by for the past 49 years.
