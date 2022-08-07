Q: What upgrades would be necessary on campus for MSU to move to DI?
A: So, this is the second half of a two-part Ask Us answering five questions sent by a reader related to Minnesota State University athletics and why the school doesn’t compete at the higher Division I level in sports other than hockey.
The reader’s implied wish that all MSU teams play at the DI level isn’t new. Ask Us Guy has heard local sports fans talk about that for years.
And it isn’t surprising that people would wonder. After all, Minnesota for decades had just a single college playing Division I in all sports — the University of Minnesota. That made Minnesota the most populous state, by far, with just one DI school. The others are Hawaii, Maine and Wyoming. (Alaska is the only state with no hopes of ever seeing a local school compete in The Big Dance or play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It doesn’t have a single DI university.)
The University of St. Thomas last year became Minnesota’s second Division I program, jumping up two levels from DIII. With the Tommies at that level, Minnesota is now on a list of 10 states with two DI colleges, joining the likes of Delaware, Montana, Vermont and the Dakotas.
There are 13 states that have 10 or more DI schools, including three (California, Texas and New York) that have more than 20. The three states with populations just below Minnesota’s have 12 (South Carolina), 11 (Alabama) and 12 (Louisiana).
In last week’s column, MSU Athletics Director Kevin Buisman talked about how well the current approach has worked for Mavericks teams. And he noted that the school’s ability to field Division I hockey teams while remaining DII in other sports is unique to hockey because the NCAA doesn’t offer a DII hockey championship any longer.
On to the reader’s questions about facilities and travel.
MSU’s master plan already includes eventual upgrades to athletic facilities, particularly outdoor venues such as football, baseball, softball, soccer and track, Buisman said.
While he didn’t get into it, the hard part is the money, as former MSU President Richard Davenport discovered while trying unsuccessfully through most of his tenure to find funding for a replacement for Blakeslee Stadium, which is projected to cost $30 million or more.
But going to Division I is about more than new stadiums, arenas and fields.
“Aside from facilities, moving all programs to Division I would be expensive and most likely would nearly double current expenditures to $23 million,” Buisman said. “It would require significant increases in staffing, travel, and scholarship budgets. Assuming we retain our current program portfolio, there are no clear revenue sources to offset those new expenditures.”
Q: What type of travel arrangements would be necessary for MSU to move to DI?
“The geographic footprint of a Division I league is typically larger than Division II ‘bus leagues,’ where there is greater emphasis on containing travel costs and maximizing in-region play,” Buisman said. “It’s not certain that MSU would be able to maintain 525 participation opportunities across 20 sports if a move to Division I was made, but if so, some estimates project a travel budget four to five times greater than the current amount.”
Q: Could MSU fly out of the Mankato airport to away games/meets/matches?
A: “The Mavericks have used the Mankato Regional Airport for limited hockey charter travel and some postseason opportunities paid for by the NCAA across a variety of sports.
“Most generally, this travel has been limited to 25-, 36-, and 48-passenger planes,” Buisman said. “The length of the runaway and the availability of de-icing equipment influences the size of aircraft, number of passengers, and the type of weather conditions that make the local airport an option for charter travel.”
Q: MSU already has an aviation program and owns planes at the Mankato airport, could MSU purchase a bigger plane and have aviation instructors as pilots to fly teams to/from games/meets/matches?
A: “The university contracts with North Star Aviation for all flight instruction, and they own all the airplanes used for that purpose,” according to Buisman. “We are not aware of any college athletic programs at other universities that independently own fleets of aircraft with staff readily available to serve them. It has been our observation that most programs charter or fly commercial when air travel is necessary. Our own teams that require air travel use a mixture of commercial or charter flights. Given the investment required, it doesn’t seem realistic that the university would buy a plane and use aviation instructors to fly athletic teams.”
Buisman tossed out a couple of other issues that complicate things for any university considering a move to a higher level of competition.
First, the team needs an invitation from an established conference.
“And, finally, the NCAA is at a critical crossroads and is in the process of re-drafting its constitution,” he said. “This will likely result in significant changes across all divisions. Until that work is done, it is premature for us to consider moving to Division I.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.