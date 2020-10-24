Q: We have called the Mankato street department numerous times about the massive heavy equipment and trucks going down our little road, Owen Street, from the Pathstone development. We were told the trucks weren't supposed to be traveling on our street, and they — the street department — would talk to the developers.
Well, we would like to know who will be responsible for paying for our road when it is ruined — us or Pathstone? Because it's one heavy truck after another, coming and going.
A: The expansion of the Ecumen Pathstone Living campus near Sibley Park was definitely one of the bigger construction projects in Mankato this year. The four-story building, which will be home to 56 independent living apartments and 24 memory care units, totals more than 123,000 square feet and has underground parking for 56 vehicles.
So there was some major construction equipment involved — cranes, dump trucks, concrete mixers and more.
If the construction equipment was found to have damaged Owen Street — the short residential street just east of the new building — Pathstone's contractor could be asked to fund repairs, said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.
"They would be out doing some patching if that's the case," he said.
As for who will pay when Owen needs a scheduled reconstruction, it won't be Pathstone because that campus abuts Rogers Street and Mound Avenue. So the organization will be assessed a share of the cost when those streets are next set for new pavement.
And when Owen's turn comes up, homeowners along the street will be assessed. That doesn't mean, however, that Owen Street residents will pay more if the road suffered subsurface damage from the Pathstone construction project, Hentges said.
Every property across the city pays the same assessment rate, based on the width of the lot along the street. There's one higher rate for a total reconstruction, complete with new sewer and water pipes, and a lesser rate if it's just a surface-level repaving. The assessment rate stays the same no matter the level of disrepair of the street.
"The fixed cost of the assessment doesn't vary," he said.
So even if Owen needs additional work when it's reconstructed, that added expense won't fall on the homeowners.
The assessments are just a fraction of the total cost of fixing a street. Taxpayers and utility ratepayers across the city cover the bulk of the expense. That approach aims to ease the impact on property owners, but it also reflects that streets are used by everybody, not just the people who live along them.
And while quiet little Owen Street was working hard during the Pathstone construction project, other streets in Mankato — even some that are largely residential — regularly see heavy vehicles such as delivery trucks and garbage trucks traveling to side streets or to adjacent neighborhoods, Hentges said.
Q: Do real estate attorneys find the Ask Us column informative and entertaining?
Just curious,
A.U. Guy
A: No, real estate attorneys don't always find the Ask Us column informative and entertaining. For instance, one retired real estate attorney responded to last week's column — the one where Hentges provided more than a century of history regarding the border between Mankato and North Mankato and how it changed when the river shifted course during a major flood.
"Instead of all this 'humorous' fiction about the city manager, it might have been instructive to explain accretion, reliction and avulsion," the attorney wrote. "Quick lesson: If you own land adjacent to a navigable body of water, and the water moves 'slowly and imperceptibly,' your boundary moves with the water and your parcel of land could increase in size (accretion) or it could decrease (reliction). If, on the other hand, the water moves more or less instantly because of a major event, your boundary remains where it has been, and you may own land on both sides of the body of water. That’s what happened with the Minnesota River 100-plus years ago."
It's always nice to learn something new. In fact, Ask Us Guy not only didn't know the definitions of "accretion," "reliction" and "avulsion," he didn't know that "accretion," "reliction" and "avulsion" were actual words.
Another reader was also dissatisfied with the Mankato-North Mankato border question and answer. This reader was more focused on Hentges and whether his memory of the late 1800s is getting a little fuzzy.
"I'm rather dubious about the Hentges information," the man said, stating first that the biggest flood in the recorded history of the Minnesota River was 1881 rather than 1889.
Hentges also said the spring flood resulted from a winter with such a deep snowpack that "people in sod huts were buried and such.” The reader countered that virtually no settlers in southern Minnesota would have still been living in sod huts in the 1880s.
"The scholarship that was done on the sod huts is people didn't live in them any longer than they had to," the reader said. "The average was about four years."
Therefore, as soon as the railroads arrived in the Mankato area — making affordable lumber available for settlers — sod huts were quickly replaced with frame houses. The railroad connecting Mankato all the way to Sioux City, Iowa, was completed by 1872, so the sod huts would have been all but extinct well before 1881, according to the reader.
Finally, the reader said he couldn't say for a fact that the 1881 flood was definitely the one that changed the course of the Minnesota River, causing part of Mankato to end up west of the river. But he has ordered some historic maps and hopes to track down the precise year.
"I'll continue to research and let you know," he said.
