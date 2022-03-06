Q: What do those brick columns represent that are at the intersection of Second Street and Madison Avenue that say “City Center” on them?
A: They don’t represent anything other than that the driver or pedestrian passing the columns is entering the portion of Mankato considered the “City Center.”
The person submitting the question might be thinking the columns are about a half-mile too far north. But city leaders decided in 2006, when just jumping into a planning process aimed at revitalizing Mankato’s core, that there was an interdependence between downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
So the “City Center” was defined broadly — from the Minnesota River to the valley bluff-line and from Madison Avenue to the Sibley Park area. Over the next year, dozens of citizens developed the 107-page “City Center Renaissance Plan” that spawned a lot of high-profile changes such as the creation of Riverfront Park with its popular amphitheater, the development of Sibley Parkway and improvements to the trail and sidewalk system in the valley.
The plan also included an emphasis on wayfinding, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
The brick columns are similar to others in the valley, including the nearly identical columns spanned by a metal “Entertainment Alley” sign not far from the civic center arena and the stone marker in the median of Riverfront Drive near Plum Street that lets people know they are entering and leaving Old Town.
There’s also the stone marker at Rock Street pointing to Riverfront Park and the Vetter Stone Amphitheater, a pair of really tall brick and stone pillars near Mulberry Street and Second Street pronouncing the name of the “Veterans Memorial Bridge,” and one on the 400 block of Second designating the “Workplace of Ask Us Guy.”
But the brick and Kasota stone markers aim to dress up the city a bit while also letting visitors know where they are.
“It’s really creating that gateway into an area of destination,” Vogel said.
The entire effort aims to make it easier for people, particularly visitors, to find their way around the community. Having signs and markers with a similar appearance not only looks good but makes it more likely they will be noticed if there’s uniformity in their appearance, placement and content, he said.
“If you’re trying to have signage for wayfinding, it’s very important to have a consistent appearance or motif,” Vogel said.
Minnesota State University also uses Kasota stone monuments at the Stadium Road and Val Imm Drive entrances to campus.
And the city now has standardized signs — metal with a stone base — at the entrances of parks throughout Mankato. One neighborhood has also joined the effort, financing a marker that’s similar to the park signs proclaiming one’s arrival in the “Highland Park Neighborhood.”
