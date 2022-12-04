Q: In the paper, you had a story about the subsidies for the downtown apartments. The crux of it is it’s about a $10 million project. But the county said the valuation for tax purposes is under $5 million. That is absolutely impossible. I have a bachelor’s degree in real estate ... and I taught real estate for 30 years at MSU and also I was licensed in real estate. ... You can’t have the market value — what a new person buys it for — be $10 million and the county says it’s less than $5 million. That would be like farmland, you buy it for $13,000 an acre at auction, it’s worth $13,000. The value is what the market pays. That puts it at $10 million.
A: So this question is in relation to the proposed Jackson Park Apartments that developer Gordon Awsumb is planning to construct on the Jackson Street side of the Mankato Place mall.
The five-story, 44-unit apartment building would be built on the spot that was previously home to nightclubs and restaurants. Two years ago, when the project was initially being proposed, the estimated construction costs were just $7 million, according to Awsumb.
By this fall, inflation had pushed the construction expenses of the project to more than $10 million with the overall cost topping $13.1 million when financing, architecture, property acquisition and other expenses are added, according to documents Awsumb submitted to the city of Mankato as part of an application for tax-increment financing subsidies.
TIF subsidies involve capturing the extra property taxes generated by a development and returning those additional taxes to the developer to help cover the costs of the project. To calculate the tax increment, the city needs to know the difference between the taxes being paid now on the vacant nightclub space versus the projected taxes to be paid on the more valuable five-story apartment building once it is completed. So that’s where Blue Earth County’s assessor got involved — estimating the taxable valuation of the future apartment building.
That estimate concluded that the property, which has a current assessed market value of just over $205,000, will grow in value to $4.45 million when the new apartment building is completed. That means a lot more taxes would be paid, and the City Council agreed to give the difference between current and future taxes back to Awsumb for 15 years — an amount totaling $776,000 — to help make the project happen.
So the question becomes, is Awsumb paying $10 million to construct an apartment building that an assessor believes will be worth only $4.45 million? And the reader is suggesting that if Awsumb is willing to spend that much to build it, the assessor is obligated to value the property at $10 million for tax purposes.
Blue Earth County Assessor Ryan Short said the initial estimate is based on the information provided about the Jackson Park Apartments development and an examination of what similar apartment buildings have sold for in the Mankato marketplace. The actual assessment made when the building is completed will be adjusted if there are indications that Jackson Park Apartments is more valuable than $4.45 million.
“The county’s valuation estimate for tax purposes is based on information that is provided. Sometimes that information can be limited and it is often subject to change throughout the planning process,” Short said. “The county uses the best available information at the time of the valuation estimate.”
There’s also an inevitable lag involved. It appears the county’s estimate was done in early to mid-summer. And the previous sales of comparable buildings would have happened even earlier.
“When the county estimates values, the office utilizes market trends from prior sales periods,” Short said. “They are always looking at historical data to project future values.”
While the assessor is looking back at historic sales, Awsumb is looking forward to what he believes the downtown Mankato rental market will be when Jackson Park Apartments is completed. He may have information or beliefs about the rents he will be able to charge for living in Jackson Park Apartments that are different than the rents being charged at the comparable apartment buildings the assessor was looking at.
“As the project is constructed, the Assessor’s Office reviews it and adjusts its valuation estimates,” Short said.
And, of course, Jackson Park Apartments hasn’t broken ground yet. Presumably, that will happen only if Awsumb and his partners and his banker continue to believe that the value of the future building is greater than the cost of constructing it.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.