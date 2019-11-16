Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
We are avid recyclers and composters in our household. (Thanks to the city of Mankato for re-instituting the composting program! No more of our food waste in the landfills or into our water treatment plant! Yay!)
I was recently asked by my daughter to explain what is recyclable in Mankato and what is not. I went to the Blue Earth County website to send her the info and was astounded to read that all plastic bottles must have the caps affixed when you put them into the recycling bin. If you don’t screw the cap on, the bottles simply go directly to the landfill. NOOOOOOO!!! We’ve been recycling in Mankato for years and never knew this!
A: Ah-OOOO-ga, Ah-OOOO-ga, Ah-OOOO-ga ... .
Ask Us Guy thinks it’s necessary to break in here, for readers who don’t get to the end of the column, to issue a warning that it’s NOT, in fact, true that capless bottles are not recycled and go directly to the landfill.
OK, back to the question. ...
Q: I looked at the sticker detailing recyclable info on top of our recycling bin and it does not mention this. How were we to know this?
So my reason for writing is to ask why affixing the cap is necessary? Why can’t a plastic bottle be recycled without the cap? And does this apply to laundry detergent bottles, or other food bottles like milk, olive/vegetable oil, etc? I also hope this question lets others in Blue Earth County know you have to rinse your pop, water, etc. bottles AND put the cap on in order for it to be recycled.
Thanks.
A: Ask Us Guy, looking at the county’s recycling page, totally gets why the reader came to that incorrect conclusion. Here’s what it says: “Please leave the caps on bottles. If you remove the cap, they fall out of the recycling process and are swept up as trash.”
The problem is the pronoun “they.” When reading this, Ask Us Guy’s grammar-obsessed editor will probably do a cartwheel — while gleefully shouting terms like “personal pronoun” and “antecedent” — because it reinforces her bedrock belief that improper grammar and word usage can lead to misunderstandings.
Based on the way the sentence on the county website was written, the reader assumed that the “they” referred to the bottles. Not so. “They” refers to the caps.
“The bottles themselves do not get disposed of (if they don’t have caps),” said Dave Kronlokken, the county’s waste and recycling supervisor.
The caps, however, will end up in the garbage — and not be recycled — if tossed loosely into the recycling bin.
“A lot of the sorting is done mechanically,” Kronlokken said. “The little items fall through the cracks on the assembling line. Then they just get swept up as part of the contaminant stream.”
So if people want their plastic bottle caps recycled as well as their plastic bottles, screw the cap onto the bottle before putting it in the recycling bin. And if they’ve misplaced the cap, just toss the capless bottle in the bin and the bottle will be recycled.
All of which made Ask Us Guy wonder what should be done with a glass bottle that has a metal cap, like those Starbucks drinks at the convenience store or a jar of mustard or jelly.
“Those should be removed because they’re completely separate products,” Kronlokken said.
The metal cap can be tossed separately into the recycling bin, too, because it will be grabbed magnetically at the sorting center, he said.
All right. How about those coated cardboard milk cartons with the plastic caps?
Both the cartons and the caps are garbage, Kronlokken said. Even though Mankato’s recycling carts might say that the cartons are recyclable — and, technically, they are — they’re not wanted by the recycling company and will end up being trashed anyway.
Finally, old-time recyclers might be entirely confused about this put-the-cap-on-the-plastic-bottle thing.
“Years ago, we used to encourage people to remove the caps because they tend to be a different type of plastic,” he said.
Now, however, when the bottles are processed, the cap plastic and the bottle plastic have different melting temperatures and can be isolated during the processing, Kronlokken said.
County residents who are confused about what is and isn’t recyclable should check out a new feature on the recycling page of the county’s website at www.blueearthcountymn.gov/1471/Waste-and-Recycling. It’s called the “Waste Wizard” and it allows people to plug in an item and learn where it should go — trash bin or recycling bin.
“It has over 500 items now,” he said.
Q: What’s the deal with the recycling questions the past two weeks? Is it National Recycling Day or something?
A: Why, yes it is. To be precise, Friday, Nov. 15, was National Recycling Day. Also, Ask Us Guy just happened to get a couple of recycling-related questions.
One follow-up to last week’s column, however. The column dealt with used-underwear recycling, which is actually a thing. Fabrics of all sorts are recyclable, and bins are located around town where people can bring everything from donated clothes that can be resold to old bedsheets, socks and underwear that can be recycled into cleaning rags, vehicle sound-proofing material and more.
The USAgain website had at least one incorrect location on its list of where people can find its drop-off bins in Mankato. The OFC Clinic on Premier Drive does not have a USAgain bin. The Disabled American Veterans organization also has collection bins throughout the region.
Q: I am concerned that if KEYC-TV adds NBC to their channel lineup, what is going to happen to the KARE 11 News broadcast? We do not want to lose this channel.
A: This question is a reference to KEYC’s new channel offerings, NBC and CW, which will be coming soon — along with the station’s existing CBS and FOX channels — to people who get their TV signals over the air.
Cable and satellite companies providing TV service in the Mankato market will be required to offer KEYC’s NBC channel, just as they’re required to provide the local versions of CBS and FOX, according to Ed Woloszyn, general manager of KEYC.
“We will be the NBC station of license in the market,” Woloszyn said. “... We need to be on their lineups.”
That doesn’t mean, though, that the cable company can’t also provide each network’s Twin Cities station as well.
Ask Us Guy, for instance, has the most basic cable offering from Charter or Spectrum or whatever it’s called now and gets two CBS and two FOX channels — the KEYC versions as well as WCCO and KMSP. So it’s entirely up to the cable or satellite TV providers whether they will drop KARE when the local NBC channel begins operation.
“Express to your provider what you want,” Woloszyn advised.
He also provided an update on the anticipated arrival of the new channels.
“Right now Dec. 1 is a target date everybody is working towards — sooner if possible,” he said.
KEYC is already emitting a signal (but not programming) for the two new channels, so cableless people can check now to see if their antenna is picking up the signal or if they’ll need a better antenna.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
