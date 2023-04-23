Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River at Mora affecting Kanabec County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 145 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 805.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 145 AM CDT Sunday was 805.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 802.6 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&