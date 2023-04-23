Q: Dear Ask Us Guy,
An article in The Mankato Free Press talked about a major multi-million dollar expansion at the Mankato CHS facility. As I understand it, CHS daily uses about as much or more water from the pristine Mount Simon aquifer as the whole city of Mankato takes from it. Also, I understand that this water is just used for non-contact cooling. Does this project include plans to reuse this water, reduce their intake or find alternate methods to accomplish their goals? Is the city of Mankato requiring increased water conservation from them? Is CHS usage in competition with the city of Mankato’s supply? This is a finite resource and needs to be protected and used wisely.
Thank you.
A: Next time you happen to be in Sibley Park or driving along Highway 169/60 on Mankato’s southwest side, feel free to point at the sprawling industrial facility that looms over the area and say to the person next to you: “Did you know that plant uses like a billion gallons of water?”
You won’t be exaggerating.
The CHS facility, previously called Honeymead, is a very thirsty plant. And it is undergoing a $60 million expansion projected to boost soybean oil production by 35%, according to the agribusiness cooperative.
It’s also true that the plant, now more than a half-century old, has private wells tapping directly into the region’s largest deep-water aquifer and that most of the water pumped by CHS is used just once for cooling purposes — a critical part of the process of refining edible soybean oil — before it is discharged to the river.
“Currently, CHS in Mankato is permitted to use 1.25 billion gallons of water annually from the Mount Simon aquifer,” according to Brent Beste, a district appropriations hydrologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “There have been times when CHS has exceeded their authorization and there have been times when CHS uses less than their authorized volume.”
The reader is correct, too, that the plant draws more water from the aquifer than the city’s water utility, which supplies clean water to 45,000 residents and virtually all of the city’s businesses.
“In reviewing our pumping records for 2022 it appears that about 568 million gallons of water were withdrawn from our deep wells,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said of the wells drilled down to the Mount Simon aquifer.
So it’s a fact that CHS uses more Mount Simon water than the city, but it would be wrong to jump to the conclusion that CHS uses more water overall than the rest of the city combined.
Municipal leaders have intentionally sought to limit the amount of water drawn from the city’s Mount Simon wells, recognizing the aquifer is a finite resource that’s a critical source of drinking water for much of southern Minnesota. As much as possible, the city takes water first from horizontal collector wells that sprawl near and beneath the riverbeds in the area of Land of Memories Park.
“This water is quickly replenished from the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers,” McCarty said.
Nearly 1.2 billion gallons were pumped from those shallow horizontal collector wells last year — more than double the amount from the Mount Simon. Tally it, and the city’s water customers in 2022 consumed more than 1.8 billion gallons from all sources compared to 1.25 billion for CHS.
Beste also provided some further context for the comparison between the competing uses of the aquifer. Mankato is just one municipality tapping into it. Add in North Mankato and other nearby cities, which get most of their water from the Mount Simon, and the municipal usage roughly matches that of CHS.
It would be wrong, as well, to assume the municipal water utilities are providing drinking water solely for personal, household use by average residents. A lot of the water supplied by the cities, particularly in Mankato, is consumed by industry and other for-profit users.
All that being said, CHS is undeniably consuming extraordinary amounts of water from the aquifer and is now expanding production.
While the city has granted permits related to the CHS expansion, it is not attempting to leverage those approvals to force water conservation at the plant.
“The city does not mandate blanket conservation measures on a customer,” McCarty said.
When one of Mankato’s major water utility customers seeks a permit for a new or expanded plant, city staff will look at whether there will be an increased need for water from the city supply or increased demand for wastewater treatment at the municipal sewage plant.
“If there is an appreciable increase in demand, staff would review with the applicant means of conservation, if practical for the proposed process,” he said. “The goal is to not have a large impact to the overall utility system.”
The major watchdog when it comes to water use is the state of Minnesota. Any user consuming more than a million gallons a year must obtain a permit from the Department of Natural Resources, said Dan Miller, a water use consultant with the agency’s Ecological and Water Resources division.
And if the large consumer plans to change its water usage, they need to notify the DNR and seek an amendment to the permit.
That’s not the case with the current CHS plant expansion. The plant isn’t planning to use more water. And it would not be allowed to, anyway, if the expanded use was just for cooling purposes.
“Minnesota State Statute 103G.287 Subd. 4a prohibits new or increased water use from the Mount Simon aquifer for non-potable water uses,” Beste said.
Even in the absence of a request for increased water, the DNR is working with CHS to examine conservation options — particularly with the once-through cooling water use, he said.
The aquifer is believed to be stable and the CHS usage isn’t limiting the water available for municipal use. But the DNR is monitoring the aquifer, as it does water resources statewide, and can step in if any of those resources are threatened, Miller said. In that situation, the agency could — following a thorough review — prioritize how the water is used and change how much is allocated to individual users.
“The allocation would need to consider the use of water by current and future generations as well,” he said.
CHS in a statement to The Free Press said it prioritizes “efficient and sustainable operations” and recognizes the importance of being a steward of the local environment, noting 220 of its employees live in the area. And for 14 years, CHS has been a part of the Mount Simon Monitoring Group — made up of the DNR, Minnesota State University water specialists and the aquifer’s top users — which tracks the resource and assesses how it is being used.
“We will continue to work closely with the DNR and have commissioned a third-party study to explore additional ways to reduce overall water use through automation or other conservation efforts,” said CHS spokesman Patrick Stumpf.
