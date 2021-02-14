Q: I’ve got a question that I thought might make sense for the Ask Us Column.
When driving on South Front Street towards Kwik Trip, there is a divided median with a stop sign. To the left of the median, the road is painted as a center turn lane. To the right of the median, there is no signage or lane markings, but the road does appear to curve right. A lane change is required to go to the left of the median. Adding to the confusion, South Front Street angles to the right after the intersection, but not to the extent suggested by the curve on the right side of the median. Which way is a car supposed to go if they would like to drive straight? I’ve seen cars take it both ways. Is there any history behind why it was painted/designed this way?
A: It’s interesting how people get used to things that don’t make sense just because that’s the way they’ve always been.
Ask Us Guy uses the intersection in question regularly to fuel up his vehicle or to get through another round of question-answering with the help of a 32-ounce “Big Gulp” of Diet Mountain Dew.
And it’s true, heading down Front Street to Kwik Trip, there’s no legal way to travel straight through the Marshall Street intersection. The right lane is the thru-lane on the entire block, but the median at Marshall Street clearly steers drivers in that lane to the right, where there are two lanes — one for turning right on Riverfront and the other for turning left on Riverfront.
The only other option on Front Street is a center turn lane, with solid yellow lines on each side, which is for left-turning traffic. Ask Us Guy, faced with two bad choices, uses the center turn lane to go straight.
New Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz took a look at the intersection and, without being so blunt, agreed the design doesn’t make sense.
“It appears that the striping needs to be updated,” Arntz said.
The solution will be to repaint the lines to create a combination thru-lane/left turn lane south of the median and a right-only lane north of the median.
“I was not able to find any history behind the reasoning (for the current design),” she said, adding that it was most likely to reduce points of conflict for northbound traffic on Marshall Street.
Arntz also noted that Front Street-Marshall Street alignment was in place not only before Kwik Trip was constructed but even before Riverfront Drive came into existence.
“When South Front Street is reconstructed, the intersection would be designed to accommodate all of the necessary movements in the intersection,” she said.
Q: My dog and I walk through Highland Park several times a day. The new exercise stations didn’t have directions at first. The Parks Department has now attached pictures to show how the equipment can be used. Signs at each station indicate that more exercises can be found on the Burke fitness app, available from the App Store or Google Play. This is a very useful improvement!
A: This observation came in response to the column a couple of weeks back — the one where a reader expressed doubt about the fitness equipment added to Highland Park and other parks in the city. That reader’s opinion was that the workout stations were so obscure people wouldn’t know what to do with them and reported never seeing anyone using the stations.
Along with the comments cited above, others on The Free Press Facebook page said they regularly use the equipment or see others using it.
“Just because you don’t see something going on doesn’t mean it is not,” one reader commented.
And another was excited to learn about the fitness courses: “As someone who is newer to Mankato, I had no idea Sibley Park had that equipment and will definitely be checking it out in the spring!”
