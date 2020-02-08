Q: Yes, I could probably ask Lord Hentges directly but out of respect for your job security, I will ask you.
Can I not clear my sidewalk each time it snows and just wait to see if someone complains to the city and then clear it? Is there a penalty for repeat offenders?
A: This appears to be a reaction to City Manager Pat Hentges' explanation in a previous Ask Us column of Mankato's policy for enforcing its snow-shoveling ordinance. In that column, Hentges said the ordinance is enforced largely on a complaint-only basis — if the owner of a home or business doesn't shovel the walk, someone typically has to inform the city before action is taken.
Once the city learns of the violation, a staff member posts a warning at the home or business of the offending property owner. If the walk isn't shoveled within 24 hours, the city pays a contractor to do the shoveling and bills the owner.
So, the reader, it seems, sees a loophole in the policy that would allow a lazy homeowner to repeatedly choose to avoid shoveling — doing the work only if someone complains and the warning is posted.
Not so, Hentges said.
"We don't send out the snow-shoveling cop," Hentges said. "But once we see a problem offender, we kind of short-cut the process if someone's habitual."
One tactic is to bill repeat offenders for the staff time involved in posting the warning.
"They get charged for the warning. And if they keep on doing that, we just stop the warning and just go out and do it (and bill the property owner for the labor)."
The reader's comment about Ask Us Guy's job security, by the way, is a reference to Hentges' oft-repeated suggestion that residents should contact the city directly with municipal-related questions — part of his relentless effort to make Ask Us Guy irrelevant and unemployed.
Q: Why does the city allow parking on both sides of Lime Street and Fountain but only on one side of Thompson? All three are very narrow and all allow two-way traffic. With Lime and Fountain allowing parking on both sides, there is only enough room for one vehicle to pass at a time. There is not enough room to have four vehicles across.
A: Street width is one factor in deciding whether parking is allowed on both sides of a street, but so is the amount of traffic, according to Hentges.
With streets that have very minimal traffic, it isn't as much of a concern if there isn't space for two-way traffic. Drivers can take turns on the rare occasions when two are using the street at the same time. With higher traffic volume, the city would limit parking to one side to ensure that vehicles heading in opposite directions can safely pass.
In some places, the situation changes with the season. Those streets might have enough space for parked vehicles and traffic lanes in the summer. When winter comes and the snowbanks steadily intrude farther onto the pavement as successive snowfalls are plowed, there's not enough room to allow for two-way traffic and parking on both sides. That's why the city has some streets — mainly in the Lincoln Park and Washington Park neighborhoods — marked as "Seasonal No Parking" (with the signs specifying the months when parking is prohibited).
Parking is allowed "both sides in summer, one side in winter," Hentges said.
The reader, if he thinks the city got it wrong on Lime, Fountain or Thompson streets, can call 311 and ask for the parking rules to be reviewed.
"We would run it through (the) Traffic and Safety (Committee), and get input from the people affected, also determine if it's a safety issue," he said.
