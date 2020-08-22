Q: I have frequently noticed trucks parked in the Energy Drive, Sohler Drive, and North Victory Drive areas, even directly in front of no parking signs. Do the police ever give them tickets?
A: The city is trying to give truckers some leeway when they’re waiting outside the Walmart distribution center because supply lines have been disrupted to some extent by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s some distribution challenges in this time,” said Public Safety Director Amy Vokal.
Starting in April, bags were placed over the “No Parking” signs on the east side of Sohler Drive, which leads to the entrance to the distribution center, giving truckers a spot to wait for their turn to load or unload.
The city even put a portable toilet along the road to give drivers a legal opportunity to relieve themselves while waiting. With those concessions, police expect the truckers to avoid illegal parking elsewhere in the area.
“We have been monitoring almost on a daily basis, and we’ve seen semis parking on the east side only,” Vokal said.
People should call if parked trucks are causing problems for traffic flow or with access to other businesses in the industrial park.
“If people do see something that is impeding traffic or causing any other problems, we can take a look at that,” she said.
The Mankato area has a documented shortage of space for truckers at rest areas and truck stops, according to a state report. So the city is being a bit more lenient as it awaits construction of a large new truck stop, expected to open next summer, at the corner of Adams Street and Blue Earth County Road 12 just south of the distribution center.
“The truck stop is our ultimate goal as a place for the semis to wait,” Vokal said.
Q: Here’s an “Ask Us” question for your consideration:
If MSU decides not to operate a full complement of in-person classes this fall, thus reducing the number of students living in town, is there a way to counterbalance the impact this may have on the census (and by extension our community)?
A: It’s important to remember that, when it comes to the 2020 census, the U.S. Census Bureau doesn’t care one bit how many students are living in Mankato this fall. The bureau also doesn’t care how many non-students are living in Mankato, or how many people are living anywhere in the United States, right now. It’s all about April 1, 2020, aka Census Day.
The official American headcount is for that single day. So when people fill out their forms, they record their “usual place of abode” on April 1.
The Census Bureau issued guidance in mid-March about how students should be counted if they were sent home from college prior to April 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essentially, it said that students should be counted in their college town if that’s where they would have been had the pandemic not occurred.
“Per the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, in most cases students living away from home at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the guidance stated.
The bureau works with university housing officials through its “Group Quarters Operation” to count all the students assigned to dorm rooms and other university-owned housing.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges is confident those students were fully counted. More challenging are the kids living in off-campus rental housing, who are responsible for filling out their own census forms and may have moved back to their parents’ homes when Minnesota State University and Bethany Lutheran College went to online learning last spring.
“I think that (dormitory) headcount would have been done prior to April 1,” Hentges said. “That number was probably pretty firm.”
As for the apartment buildings targeted toward college students, it didn’t appear that those emptied out, even with online classes.
“I haven’t heard that there’s a great amount of vacancies in those units,” he said, hoping the young residents took the time to be counted.
One morbid little tidbit about “Census Day.” If someone was alive on April 1 but died before the household’s census form was filled out, the deceased person is still supposed to be listed.
In fact, if the person died April 1, the census still wants him on the count as long as he or she was alive even one minute of that day.
