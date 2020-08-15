Q: What do they want drivers to do?
A: Ask Us Guy forwarded this question and a photo of the turn arrows in question to Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges via email last week: "Received this question from a very important person, I'll call him 'Publisher Guy,' shortly after these arrows were painted in front of The Free Press and the post office. The photo doesn't necessarily show them, but there are separate left-turn lanes painted at the ends of the block for turns onto Cherry and Jackson streets. The center turn lane seems to be directing drivers to slam into the post office or into The Free Press, which I'm guessing Publisher Guy would be opposed to."
(Ask Us Guy wants readers to know that even though this question came from his boss, it went into the queue and waited its turn for a couple of months just like the backlog of questions from folks who don't sign Ask Us Guy's paycheck.)
Hentges responded promptly.
"Yes, I can see that it would be confusing to the publisher," Hentges said, adding he was confident that even the most ardent rule follower wouldn't actually do what the arrow proposes and drive through the front door of the newspaper building. "I would give the driving public a little more credit."
That said, Hentges conceded the arrows, which were painted by a contractor, were a mistake. Second Street has a center turn lane, so those sorts of arrows are appropriate in the center of most of the blocks along Second. But if there's nowhere to actually turn, there shouldn't be an arrow suggesting a turn, Hentges said. Instead, there should be yellow hash lines.
"Being that he's a very important person, I'll certainly go out there this weekend with my paint and put those hash lines in," Hentges said. "Or maybe not."
Q: Wondering about panhandlers in Mankato ... . Is there a city or state law against it? I saw a couple and a toddler on the corner of Adams Street at the main River Hills Mall entrance, in the boulevard on city property, and a mom and two pre-teen girls in the Hilltop Hy-Vee parking lot with a sign saying "COVID Hurts — Please help our family" on, I'm assuming, private property. Does Mankato have any rules about it? Is it something the police non-emergency line would like to know about, or not that big of a deal? It would at least fall under "no loitering" in the Hy-Vee case I think. Not to mention children begging in parking lots or on roads is maybe a child-protective-services issue?
A: There is a state law against panhandling on a highway or street.
Minnesota Statute 169.22 states that "No person shall stand on a roadway for the purpose of soliciting employment, business, or contributions from the occupant of any vehicle."
Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal emphasized the words "on a roadway" as being critical to enforcement.
"So if you're standing on the right of way or sidewalk, you can do it," Vokal said. "But you can't go out on the roadway."
Which makes it tricky to legally complete the "donation." If a driver rolls down a window and holds out some spare change or a few bucks, the panhandler cannot legally step onto the street to grab the money. And it would be illegal for the driver, because of no-parking rules on commercial street like Adams Street, to stop his or her vehicle and walk over to the panhandler to deliver the money.
"You would have to park in a parking lot, in a parking space, and walk over," Vokal said.
As for panhandling on private property, such as the Hy-Vee parking lot, that's up to the business owner to decide. For the police to respond, the property owner would need to ask the panhandlers to leave and then contact the police if the panhandler refused, Vokal said. In that instance, a trespassing charge would be filed.
