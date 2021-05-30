Q: Are any of these new buses going to be electric? If they are gas or diesel, they will have absolutely zero resale value in just a few years, and in the long run will cost the city more to operate than new electric buses.
A: This question followed a Free Press story about the Mankato City Council ordering $2.3 million in new buses for the local transit system — mostly replacements for aging diesel buses. The reader included links to a number of online reports that electric buses are not only better for the environment but also cheaper when factoring in long-term operating costs.
All of the purchases, which include seven mid-size buses manufactured by Arboc and two large buses from Gillig, are diesel-powered.
But transit staff is preparing for the possible transition to electric buses in the future, according to a memo to the council. The memo began by mentioning compressed natural gas, which Council member Karen Foreman has encouraged city staff to consider in the past for new vehicles to reduce noise and exhaust pollution.
“Compressed natural gas was examined, but in all likelihood the future of alternative fuel technology seems to be focused on electrification,” the memo stated. “At this time, there are still some operational issues with electric buses, particularly in colder climates; however, technological advances are being made. Another issue being monitored is the price for an electric bus. At this time, a comparable bus to the Gillig 700 costs $900,000 as compared to $550,000 for a ‘clean’ diesel model.”
The sources referenced by the reader suggest that the price difference would be eliminated by lower fuel and maintenance costs during the lifetime of the buses. The problem, however, is that federal and state funding is available to cover 90% of the $550,000 diesel buses. If the city chose to purchase the $900,000 electric buses, it would have to cover most of that additional cost with local funding financed by local property taxes.
Transit staff suggested the transition to electric can begin with future rounds of bus purchases — a transition that can happen in “the short to medium time horizons” because buses typically wear out in just a few years. Most of the buses being replaced in the current purchase are between 6 and 12 years old.
Waiting a bit longer will allow electric bus prices to drop, something that’s anticipated as they are produced in higher volumes, according to the memo. And it would provide time for “charging and servicing infrastructure” to be put in place: “Staff is also examining demonstration grant funding to purchase an electric bus in the meantime to test the bus on various routes and conditions.”
Q: My question is why when turning right onto Madison Avenue from Second Street, is the right turn lane also for straight traffic. That causes traffic to back up on Second Street.
It would make more sense to use the left turn lane for straight traffic instead.
A: The current setup, with a dedicated left-turn lane and another lane shared by vehicles turning right or crossing through the intersection, is common, said Michael McCarty, Mankato’s assistant city engineer.
”This is the standard lane configuration for most three-lane-wide intersections,” he said.
That approach places the lanes for left-turning vehicles coming from the north and from the south to be opposite each another. And it allows the through traffic to continue on a straight line rather than being required to shift to the left lane when nearing Madison Avenue and then slide back to the right when reaching the opposite side of the intersection.
As for right-turning traffic backing up, he said the queue typically clears during green lights in that type of intersection configuration.
That said, McCarty’s open to redesigning the Second/Madison intersection if there’s a better alternative. Conveniently, Second Street is in the beginning stages of a corridor study between Main Street and Madison. SRF Consulting Group was recently awarded a $65,000 contract to examine that section of Second and offer options for making the street work better for drivers, pedestrians and adjacent property owners.
“As a part of the Second Street Corridor Study that will be undertaken later this year, turning movements at this intersection will be evaluated,” McCarty said.
If traffic counts show that increased numbers of right-turners are causing problems, the intersection could be reconfigured.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.