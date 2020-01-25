Q: I used to live at 325 Clark when I attended college in the early 60s. What is the name of that street now?
A: East Pleasant Street.
Q: Did Ask Us Guy just give a three-word answer to a question?
A: Yes, and he realizes that brevity is a little out of character.
But fear not, the question gave Ask Us Guy a chance to look back at Mankato's Great Street-Renaming War of 1987-88 — the epic two-year conflict between city leaders who wanted to simplify street names in Mankato and residents who liked things just the way they were.
Clark Street disappeared in November of 1988, the final battle in the controversy that drew angry people to Mankato City Council meetings, prompted some business owners to hire a lawyer to fight the name changes and generated petition drives by residents.
The pro-renaming faction on the council believed that drivers shouldn't be cruising straight down a Mankato street and suddenly find themselves — without actually turning — on a street with a completely different name.
The opening salvo involved what is now Riverfront Drive. After the downtown mall and the City Center Hotel had been built, the old Front Street had been cut into three parts. The biggest segment of Front Street, running through Old Town and all the way to Highway 14, was connected to Pike Street to allow traffic to continue to flow to the south past Hy-Vee and down to West High School and Highway 169. But Pike Street became Park Lane near the highway, which became Minneopa Road down by the soybean processing plant.
So, one roadway — four names.
City staff, led by City Manager Bill Bassett, offered two alternatives to simplify the name, the first recommendation being to call the entire thing "Front Street," and the second choice being to rename it "Constitution Boulevard."
Council member Kathy Sheran introduced an ordinance changing the name of (North) Front Street, Pike Street, Park Lane and Minneopa Road to "Front Street" while also renaming the small remnants of old Front Street on either side of the downtown mall as "South Front Boulevard."
Although the council unanimously backed Sheran's proposal, a public hearing on Apr. 13, 1987, quickly demonstrated it wouldn't be that easy. A group of South Front Street business owners argued that losing their Front Street addresses would be a major blow. After all, their ads in the Yellow Pages included Front Street addresses.
So, the council agreed to keep South Front Street while also sticking to their conviction that North Front Street, Pike Street, Park Lane and Minneopa Road should be given a new yet-to-be-determined unifying name.
"Ms. Sheran stated that it would be a missed opportunity if the City did not use an interesting and descriptive name for this, and she would be willing to take the heat for the change," according to the minutes of the council meeting.
After much discussion, the decision was made to seek ideas for a new name from the community. Council member Mary Lofy suggested, if they were going to the trouble of seeking community suggestions, the city could also request ideas for a unified name for the stretch of road known as Clark Street/Pleasant Street/Blue Earth Street. There was also a desire to come up with a single name for the north-south road that was then known as "Adams Street," "Franklin Street," and "Apache Boulevard."
So, then came the next public hearing on May 11, when attorney Kelton Gage announced that he was representing about 40 businesses in Old Town and other portions of North Front Street who were strongly opposed to changing the name, saying it would cost some of the business-owners tens of thousands of dollars and would confuse rural folk who shopped in Mankato.
The majority of the council, though, stayed true to their belief that a main thoroughfare through town should have one name instead of four. And community members had weighed in with suggestions. (It being the 1980s, the suggestions were largely serious. No one, according to city records, suggested "Streety McStreetface.")
Lofy suggested three finalists: Riverfront, Memorial or Dakotah Drive. Council member Tony Knapp made a motion for "Riverfront Drive," and it passed unanimously.
The residential streets turned out to be even more controversial, which might be why the council delayed tackling them until the summer and fall of 1988.
Numerous residents along Franklin Street/Adams Street/Apache Boulevard opposed the name change, eventually storming out of an Aug. 22, 1988, council meeting when the majority of the council rejected a motion to keep the street names the same. The council then voted 5-1 to name the entire stretch of roadway "Adams Street."
Just one more battleground remained: the Lincoln Park and west Mankato neighborhoods, where a 1.4-mile road segment was called Blue Earth Street, Clark Street and Pleasant Street.
The council may have been getting a bit war-weary, because Lofy suggested a compromise that reduced the size of the opposing force by a third. Under the compromise, Blue Earth Street would keep its name because it "angles off" from Pleasant Street.
With the west Mankato forces no longer in the fray, Lincoln Park residents were left to fight alone. The name changes were pointless, they said. The council should listen to the consensus of the neighborhood. The neighborhood's heritage was being stripped away.
There was talk of the Betsy Tacy books losing some of their relevance. And a Pleasant Street resident contended that the status quo worked fine — that even relatives from Iowa were able to find her home, despite the multiple names for the street.
The council, barely, approved the compromise creating East Pleasant Street and West Pleasant Street and sending Clark Street into the history books.
Barb Becker of Pleasant Street told the council she found the council's views on the issue "very offensive," according to the Nov. 28, 1988, meeting minutes. And she had a question that couldn't be answered then but potentially could be three decades later: "Ms. Becker asked the Council if posterity is going to thank them for renaming these streets?"
