Q: Hello Ask Us Guy,
I bought a house and moved to Mankato about a year and a half ago. A while back, a neighbor casually mentioned that there is a city ordinance prohibiting clotheslines on residential properties. Is this true? If so, what is the story and rationale behind the ordinance? Are the handful of clotheslines I see in my neighborhood grandfathered in or is the city simply lax on enforcement?
To be clear, I am pro-clothesline and would not wish to see the city demanding they be removed. In fact, I would like to install one at my own home if there is no such ordinance.
Thank you!
A: "The short answer is we do not have any regulations regarding clotheslines," Mankato Community Development Director Paul Vogel said.
The lines and their support poles wouldn't even need to meet setbacks from the property line the way that a garage or a shed or deck would.
That said, it's probably worth considering that laundry doesn't always hang straight down, and it wouldn't be friendly to put the line so close to the neighbors' property that they would be getting a facefull of your drying underwear, socks or towels when they're mowing their lawn or walking near their property line.
"It's not really a regulation, it's being a good neighbor," Vogel said. "Put it up far enough away from the property line that when the breeze blows it's not blowing over the property line."
Although Vogel isn't aware of any cities that ban clotheslines, it's possible that private neighborhood covenants do. Those agreements often cover things like what type of siding materials are allowed on a house or the design of streetside mailboxes.
"Those would be recorded at the Blue Earth County Courthouse," he said, adding that it's sometimes questionable whether the covenants can be enforced if current property owners weren't involved in creating the rules or extending them. "Some are very old and are probably no longer in effect, but that's not a city determination."
Q: Is there anywhere in the Mankato area to dispose of Christmas lights that no longer work? We would like to recycle them if we can. Thank you.
A: People who read The Free Press diligently already know the answer to this question, thanks to a staff writer who has twice this month beaten Ask Us Guy to the punch.
First, there was the tuna sandwich incident. Ask Us Guy had a tuna salad sub awaiting him in the newsroom refrigerator, only to have his colleague — we'll call her Dee Dee Beersmock to protect her identity — confess that she had been worrying about the sandwich, thinking it might spoil before Ask Us Guy got around to eating it. Dee Dee solved the problem by eating the sandwich.
That same week, she did a story on how to recycle holiday lights, apparently concerned that Ask Us Guy would let the question go stale by letting it sit mouldering on his desk for several weeks.
So Ask Us Guy feels justified grabbing the information Dee Dee dug up on the holiday-light recycling opportunities. The light bulbs themselves aren't actually recyclable, but the copper wire within the strings is.
People can look for Christmas-light recycling bins near city offices in Sibley, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties. Residents of those counties, as well as Blue Earth County residents, can also make an appointment to bring them to the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Management Facility, 651 Summit Ave., or they can show up on scheduled drive-thru collection dates that start next week. The drive-thru service will run from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 28, 31, Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
And there's always Ace Hardware in downtown St. Peter, which accepts holiday lights during business hours throughout the year.
