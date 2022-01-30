Q: How old is the present civic center sound system, which needs a $575,000 replacement?
A: Really old. Almost as old as Ask Us Guy’s sound system, which actually includes a tape deck.
“The system we have is original to the building, so it was put in in 1995,” said Eric Jones, co-director of the city-owned Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Some components of the system have failed and been replaced, but the bulk of the gear is approaching its 27th birthday.
“By all accounts, it’s reached the end of its lifespan,” Jones said.
The reader’s question about the system’s age arrived following a Free Press story about various construction projects and large-equipment purchases being planned for the next five years by the city of Mankato.
The City Council discussion of the audio system focused on concerts in the arena and the importance of having reliable equipment in order to continue attracting concerts like last year’s appearance by country music star Toby Keith.
In reality, big-name performers almost always truck in their own speakers, amplifiers and other sound equipment, Jones said. The old audio equipment that is set to be replaced in 2023 is what is permanently installed in the arena and provides sound for trade shows, expos, dart tournaments and other non-concert events.
But the sound system is also an integral part of the arena’s main attraction — Maverick hockey games. So it’s the public address announcing, the recorded music played between action on the ice, ads displayed on the video scoreboard, the horn when a goal is scored, the warning that there’s “One minute remaining in the period,” the “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole” song played after the good guys put the puck in the net.
In addition to ensuring that hockey fans will continue to reliably hear those things, Jones predicts they’ll notice an improvement in the sound quality.
“I think it’ll be much clearer to hear PA announcements,” Jones said, adding that he also expects better bass and mid-range sound when music is played.
The new gear will include not just speakers but amplifiers, control boards and wiring. Advancements in audio technology probably mean the arena can get better sound with smaller speakers, too.
Although improved fidelity is part of the motivation for the upgrade, the biggest reason is to ensure the building doesn’t go silent during a major event.
“We don’t want the system to go down in the middle of a hockey season and then have to cobble something together to get through,” Jones said.
Civic center staff are researching the audio equipment used in other arenas as they prepare to make the investment in Mankato’s. The council has been setting aside about $450,000 in local sales tax revenues each year to prepare for facility repairs and major equipment purchases — $350,000 annually for the former and $100,000 for the latter.
That savings account, currently at $2.5 million, is going to take a beating this year because of a $350,000 roof replacement and a $2 million ice plant being installed for the hockey rink. Next year, barring any emergency fixes, just $650,000 in spending is budgeted — the bulk of it for the $575,000 sound system. Even smaller annual expenditures are planned for 2024, 2025 and 2026, allowing the balance in the account to climb back above $1 million by the end of 2026.
