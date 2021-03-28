Q: Why aren’t there reflectors or a light at the ‘Y’ coming off of Blue Earth County Road 90 onto Highway 169/60? Some nights when it is very dark or it is raining, a person cannot see the ‘Y’ until they are right upon it. Someone will end up going off the road and there will be injuries.
A: There are several streetlights at the heart of the intersection of County Road 90 and Highway 169/60 southwest of Mankato, so the reader is apparently talking about the spot to the south where westbound 90 splits into separate lanes — one going under Highway 169/60 before becoming an on-ramp for drivers looking to head west to Lake Crystal, and one for drivers heading east to Mankato.
“We’ll certainly take a look at that and make sure nothing is missing,” County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said. “Probably the most critical thing is making sure the pavement markings are fresh and visible.”
As for additional streetlights or a series of reflectors on posts, those additions tend to be helpful but also carry costs related to their installation, maintenance and future replacement.
“Every sign we put out there and every post has a real cost to it and a real benefit,” he said. “It’s trying to balance those costs and benefits. ... Just making sure we’re being good stewards of the tax dollars.”
With 750 miles of county roads in Blue Earth County, inevitable prioritization is required. The county is updating its road safety plan, a process that includes prioritizing rural intersections for added street lighting.
Q: The Electoral College is based on the number of seats in Congress. The U.S. House has been frozen at 435 members since 1932. The size of the House would be larger if the “one person, one vote” rule been applied over the last 90 years. That restriction has created a disparity of political power in electing our president between the more populous states and the less populous states. How many more seats would the House have if the number reflected the current census figures? What would the Electoral College results have been?
A: There’s been plenty of debate about how the Electoral College gives disproportionate clout to low-population states. That’s primarily because every state, no matter how big or how small, gets an Electoral College vote for each of its two senators.
But the reader is correct that the smaller states get a little bit of extra clout because the U.S. House doesn’t grow in size with the growth in the country’s population. Under the Constitution, every state gets at least one House member no matter how low the state’s population. And because the size of the House has been capped at 435 going back to 1913 even as the nation’s population has soared, the lowest population states would have been down to a partial representative if the 435 members of Congress were divided equally among the population.
That’s because the 2010 census counted 308.7 million Americans, which works out to 710,000 people for each of the 435 members of the House. But Wyoming, the least populated state, had just 563,000 people so it only deserved — based on its population — to have eight-tenths of a representative. (Readers can feel free to insert an insult here targeted at their least favorite member of Congress.)
North Dakota and Vermont also had populations below 710,000.
One proposal to fix that, known as the Wyoming Rule, would establish the population of the smallest state as the standard for how many people each member of Congress should represent — allowing the House of Representatives to grow as necessary to make that work. If the rule had been in place following the 2010 census, there would have been 112 more politicians in the House — 547 instead of 435.
California would be the biggest gainer with its congressional delegation growing from 55 House members to 68. Texas would have nine more, New York would have seven added, Minnesota’s gain would be just one — from eight to nine. Wyoming, of course, would remain at just one, as would Alaska, North Dakota and Vermont. Some small states — South Dakota, Montana and Delaware — would have seen just enough population growth to double their number of representatives from one to two.
(All of those numbers were calculated by a student named Alexander Kirk for his honors thesis at the University of Richmond, so Ask Us Guy is really hoping the kid got a good grade.)
As for the reader’s question about the impact on the Electoral College, Ask Us Guy added the extra electoral votes that those additional congressional seats would have created to the states won by Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Biden would have increased his electoral vote total by 66, while there would have been 48 additional electors from states won by Donald Trump. So, instead of a 306-232 Electoral College win for Biden, it would have been 370-280.
The difference is almost entirely meaningless, though, because the additional electoral votes happen to fall pretty much proportionally on Biden states and Trump states. As the Electoral College exists, Biden won 56.88% of the electoral votes. Under the Wyoming Rule, he would have won 56.92%.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.