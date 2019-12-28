Q: My daughter and I went out to look at Blue Earth County Road 1, formerly known as Highway 66. There's an area as you're coming into Mankato, off to the right, wow is there a drop-off. I think of all those young people going to ski at Mount Kato. They don't always drive safely. Somebody is going to go down there. And it doesn't have a guardrail. Other areas have a guardrail, but that area doesn't and I think it should.
A: In response to this question, Ask Us Guy drove down County Road 1 and was impressed with the improvements. Ask Us Guy has taken the route numerous times when visiting Ask Us Uncle, who lives on a farm west of Vernon Center, and was always a little nervous driving the narrow, curvy road with its numerous deer and steep drop-offs near Mankato — especially at night and when the road was icy.
County Road 1 now has more gradual curves, wider shoulders and better drainage. It also has a half-mile of continuous guardrail from the Mankato city limits to the south, but then the guardrail ends not long before the road reaches the bottom of the valley near Indian Lake Road.
County Engineer Ryan Thilges said that entire stretch of road meets all safety standards — including where guardrails are required.
"The road is designed and constructed to Minnesota Department of Transportation state-aid design standards," Thilges said.
A lot of factors go into the design standards, including traffic volumes and speed limits. For that piece of County Road 1, the slope leading down toward the Red Jacket Trail is 1:4, meaning the elevation drops 1 foot for every 4 feet of horizontal distance.
Guardrails weren't called for in that final section before the road reaches the valley bottom because of the size and nature of the "recovery area" available for drivers who drift off the pavement. That recovery area is determined by the slope beside the road, the shoulder width, the absence of obstacles such as trees and utility poles, and other factors.
"The areas where we don't meet that recovery area, we have guardrail," Thilges said. "But that road was constructed to modern safety standards."
The reader's reaction might be partly due to perception, he said. From above, a slope can seem steeper than when a person is actually on it. And folks familiar with old Highway 66 — as it used to be — may be struck by the depth of the valley east of the road because it was previously hidden by roadside trees, many of which were removed for the reconstruction and regrading done as part of the ownership transfer of the route from the state to the county.
"The features that are there may just be a little more visible now," Thilges said.
Q: How long does a property owner have to shovel their sidewalks after it snows?
Who's job is it to keep the curb cuts cleared after it snows?
I've called many times about sidewalks that are not cleared after 24 hours of SNOW and I'm always told that they will get right to it, which never happens. I finally stopped calling because it seems to do no good.
A: "It's 24 hours," Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said, noting the clock starts after the storm ends.
Realistically, though, property owners who don't abide by that rule end up getting some due-process leeway. Once city officials are aware of an unshoveled sidewalk, assuming 24 hours have passed since the last flakes fell, a city employee is sent to verify the violation and post a notice that the walk must be cleared within 24 hours.
If that 24-hour period passes and the property owner has still failed to comply, the city will pay a contractor to do the shoveling and send the bill to the property owner. Presumably, the contractor won't always be immediately available to do the job, so a few more hours may well pass before the walks are cleared.
So, in a worst-case scenario, even when the city is promptly made aware of a violation of the shoveling ordinance, a handful of days can pass before a sidewalk is snow free if the property-owner doesn't abide by the order from the city to get the shovel out and get to work.
As for the laborious task of chopping through the bank of street snow to allow pedestrians to reach a curb cut, that's the responsibility of the property owner, too.
"If they're on a corner lot, it does include access to a curb," Hentges said.
In most cases, the city relies on residents to keep track of impassable sidewalks and call the 311 information/complaint line with the specific address.
"Understand, this is done — like weeds and tall grass — on a complaint basis," he said.
