Q: Because of health issues, I started drinking nonalcoholic brews such as Bud Zero or Miller Sharpes. I’m paying more for them than I once paid for regular beer. Is this a scam? If so, please expose them.
A: It does seem a bit scammy. After all, nonalcoholic beer typically doesn’t bear all of the special taxes imposed on alcoholic beverages. But it appears there are legitimate reasons for the added costs.
One is economies of scale. The vast majority of beer drinkers want alcoholic beer, so Budweiser and Miller can brew, advertise and ship massive quantities of their regular beers to a very large customer market, still making big money even while selling it at a relatively slim profit margin. That wouldn’t be as easily accomplished with the smaller batches of Bud Zero or Miller Sharpes sold to a smaller customer base.
There are other reasons for nonalcoholic beers to be more expensive, according to various sources who have weighed in on the topic online.
For one, extra steps can be required to make alcohol-free beer.
“There are quite a few methods used for brewing non-alcoholic beer,” according to the website Master of Mocktails. “Some control the temperature during fermentation and alcohol is never created. Some use a special distillation method post-fermentation to remove the alcohol. Budweiser non-alcoholic beer is made by removing the alcohol from regular Budweiser using a process called reverse osmosis.”
Steady Drinker — a website and blog focusing on low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers and lagers — made the same point: “This means the beer goes through the same brewing process as regular beer, with the added expense and effort of removing the alcohol while preserving the taste.”
Another factor can be the need to be a little more focused on flavor with nonalcoholic beer. People who want to drink beer even if they are avoiding alcohol presumably enjoy the taste of beer a lot, which can make them more discerning than folks who are mainly seeking a buzz.
According to Steady Drinker, that can require the brewer to purchase “special yeasts that produce less alcohol or a mix of premium ingredients that allow the brewer to mimic the aroma, taste and mouthfeel of regular-strength beer without the alcohol. These ingredients don’t come cheap.”
The website suggested people who don’t want to pay a bit more for flavorful non-alcoholic beverages should drink pop or water: “However, if you want to drink great-tasting alcohol-free alternatives to alcoholic beer, you’ve got to pay a fair price.”
Q: Why is there a state-owned vacant lot at 1432 North Sixth Street with Blue Earth County listed as the alternate taxpayer? Tax forfeited property?
A: The reader guessed right. And that means this small, bumpy, strangely shaped lot can be yours for the low, low price of $9,500.
“1432 North Sixth is tax-forfeited property,” said Michael Stalberger, property and environmental resources director for the county. “It is available for over-the-counter purchase for a basic sales price of about $9,500. More information can be found on our tax forfeiture webpage. https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/463/Tax-Forfeiture.”
It appears the former owners, who purchased the lot for $5,000 in 2008, stopped paying taxes on it about seven years ago.
“It is available for purchase because the previous owner failed to pay all property taxes/assessments, and after a period of time, the state takes possession of the property and the county is responsible for administering the forfeiture process,” Stalberger said. “That is why the state is listed as the owner and the county as the taxpayer.”
About once a year newly forfeited properties are added to the list of properties to be sold in a live auction and the sales prices are adjusted on previously forfeited properties that haven’t sold yet.
“If folks are interested in available properties, they should contact our office to learn more,” he said. “People can also sign up on our website to be notified of future sales.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.