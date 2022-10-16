Q: Dear Dr. Ask Us:
Saw the article about e-cars in the Monday, August 15, 2022, Free Press, and an excellent bit of reporting it was.
‘Twas food for thought, so let’s pretend that someone here in Mankato wants to purchase and drive one of these vehicles occasionally along our marvelous city streets.
Or even those streets in our neighboring city across the river, North Mankato?
Absent directing my question to the local authorities, what are the laws in these cities governing the ownership, use, and licensure of such vehicles here in Mankato and in North Mankato?
A: North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson agreed with the reader about the story, written by Minnesota Public Radio reporter Kirsti Marohn, about the Opus Motorcar Co. of St. Joseph, a town of about 6,500 west of St. Cloud.
“An interesting article,” Gullickson said. “As new vehicles such as those are built and ‘hit the market,’ it can often be difficult to apply existing laws/ordinances.”
The fully electric Opus No. 3 model featured in the story is about the size of a golf cart, but it can reach top speeds of 35 mph and has an enclosed passenger compartment, a heater and a few other amenities. The vehicles are marketed as a cheap and environmentally friendly option for shorter in-town trips.
But Gullickson said the North Mankato City Council would probably have to amend city ordinances to make it legal to drive the miniature car on Belgrade Avenue, up the Lee Boulevard hill or on other public streets.
“At present, I would have to say that vehicles such as (the Opus) are not allowed on city streets in North Mankato as I would consider them to be ‘specialized vehicles’ and at present only utility-terrain vehicles and mini-trucks are authorized to be operated on city streets, within certain limitations,” he said.
Gullickson pointed to the ordinance, which limits UTVs to business/commercial uses and to drivers 18 years and older. The ordinance also lists some of the various safety equipment required, such as a slow-moving-vehicle emblem.
Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal had a similar response.
“We too have an ordinance allowing UTVs and mini-trucks, but not golf carts,” Vokal said. “If the questioner is specifically asking about the Opus motorcar The Free Press reported on in the August 15 edition, it would not be allowed.”
Vokal noted that even the Opus Motorcar Co., toward the bottom of its homepage, seems to agree.
“A quick check of the website says: ‘For the time being, we will only be offering the Opus No. 3 for use off road. These vehicles are effectively golf carts and are subject to local ordinances and property owner permissions regarding their operation. Future development will allow Opus cars to be registered as ‘Low Speed or Medium Speed Vehicles,’ allowing their operation on any road 35 mph or less across the United States without any more hassle than your regular car.”
Vokal said that designation might make the difference, at least in Mankato.
“Since we do not have an ordinance that allows golf carts, they are not street legal,” she wrote. “However, a ‘neighborhood electric vehicle’ and a ‘medium speed vehicle’ as defined by Minnesota State Statute 169.011 are legal on streets with speed limits less than 35 mph. Those vehicles have to be licensed, insured, registered etc. the same as a regular motor vehicle.”
She noted that the mini-cars would need to meet federal motor vehicle safety standards, which include crashworthiness testing.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.