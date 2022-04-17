Q: Why is there not better advanced warning about the roundabout at state Highway 22 and Blue Earth County 90? As I recall, there was a warning beacon hanging over that intersection before the roundabout. While traveling 60 mph, the somewhat obscure roundabout appears quickly, especially for drivers not familiar with its location.
A: “A lesser engineer might have taken offense to their roundabout being referred to as ‘obscure,’” said MnDOT traffic engineer Scott Thompson.
Despite the slanderous reference, Thompson provided such a thorough response to the question that Ask Us Guy pulled out his ballot for the “Best of Mankato” contest and voted for Thompson in the “best local traffic engineer” category.
Thompson consistently offers prompt and thorough explanations in response to highway-related Ask Us questions, but he outdid himself this time — submitting a half-dozen visual aids of the various signs in place leading up to the intersection. (Check out this Ask Us at mankatofreepress.com to see them all.)
“As part of the 2018 construction project, which constructed the single-lane roundabout at State Highway 22 and Blue Earth County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 90, MnDOT and Blue Earth County installed numerous signs in advance of the intersection — in all four directions — to alert motorists of the upcoming roundabout,” Thompson said. “The project partners employed all required, as well as all recommended and optional, signing for the roundabout intersection so that all users can be aware of the roundabout’s presence, as well as how to safely navigate the intersection.”
Thompson then detailed each of the signs warning drivers of what lies ahead.
“The first indication to motorists that they’re about to encounter a roundabout is roughly 2,600 feet upstream of the intersection where motorists are presented with a large green sign that reads ‘CSAH 90 / MN 22 ROUNDABOUT 1/2 MILE.’”
“Next, approximately 1,100 feet upstream of the intersection, another large green sign is present showing a diagrammatic sketch of the roundabout, along with identification of the roads which can be accessed from the intersection.”
“Then, approximately 750 feet upstream of the intersection, a roundabout warning sign is present. This sign also indicates that motorists should reduce their speed to 20 mph to navigate the intersection. This location also coincides with the first of 16 light poles that not only illuminate the intersection during low-light conditions, but also help to provide a visual cue to motorists during daylight conditions of the presence of the intersection.”
“Approximately 300 feet upstream of the intersection, a ‘Yield Ahead’ warning sign is present.”
“Finally, at the intersection dual YIELD signs are present, along with multiple ONE WAY signs. The central island is mounded roughly 4 feet, and a set of chevrons are directly in the line of sight of an approaching motorist.”
So, short of installing one of those “Ah-OOOO-Ga” Klaxon horns or maybe hiring the Radio City Rockettes to do a kickline in the middle of the circle, it appears MnDOT did pretty much everything possible to alert drivers as they approach the 22/99 intersection.
That said, Ask Us Guy can relate to the questioner’s point. Years ago, before Mankato became the Roundabout Capital of Minnesota, Ask Us Guy was unfamiliar with traffic circles while traveling on a highway near Forest Lake, somehow daydreamed his way past whatever warning signs were in place and had a very exhilarating three or four seconds of driving when he hit a roundabout at 55 mph.
One last thing.
Thompson said the reader misremembered what was in place at the old intersection before the roundabout’s construction: “For reference, prior to the 2018 project, the intersection did not have an overhead flasher. Instead, a light pole was present in both the northeast and southwest quadrants, and a red flasher was present on top of the right-side STOP sign on each CSAH 90 approach.”
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.