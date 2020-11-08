Q: I want to make a complaint about the woods behind Mankato East. I live in the neighborhood here, and it’s about time they clean the woods out. It’s terrible.
A: This isn’t the first time someone in the Mankato area has sent a complaint to the Ask Us column, but most readers remember the “Jeopardy!” rule: You have to put it in the form of a question.
Ask Us Guy, not being as much of a stickler for the rules as Alex Trebek, forwarded the question to Mankato Area Public Schools with the implied question: “When is the district going to clean up the woods?”
East High Principal Jeff Dahline provided part of the response, noting that the wooded area on the edge of the high school’s property has long been used for educational purposes in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“I think the most important item to start with is that the 2.5 acre ‘woods’ behind the East High School football field are a school classroom giving students authentic learning experiences especially in our science classes,” Dahline wrote.
East teacher Julia Battern guessed that part of the concern by the reader might have stemmed from the ongoing effort to remove a nuisance plant species from the area. A bunch of buckthorn was cut, but it didn’t get run through the wood chipper because of the October snowfalls.
“I agree it is a mess over there!” Battern wrote. “We would like to invite you and any other community members to join us in the woods on Thursday, November 5th at 2 pm as we work to complete this project. Please bring work gloves, eye and ear protection, and of course, a mask.”
OK, Ask Us Guy was too slow in getting that part published, but hopefully the beautiful weather on Thursday allowed Battern and her students to make progress on cleaning up the area. And Battern recommended that residents check out the wooded area.
“If you continue to explore the woods, you will notice an outdoor classroom area and trails that our students built by hand,” she said. “This forest is certainly a work in progress, but we are proud of the slow and steady progress we are making to remove invasive buckthorn and to improve the biodiversity and accessibility of this natural space for our learning community.”
Q: I was just curious if you could find out what happened to the people who were arrested trying to break into the Target store. I have not seen anything about them at all. I’m assuming they were just arrested but probably just released. It’s just curious why that would happen if you’re actually breaking into a place, why you wouldn’t be arrested and prosecuted for it.
A: The crimes referenced by the reader actually occurred both at the Mankato Target and at the T-Mobile store in the early morning hours following a day of otherwise peaceful protests in late May in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
And, no, the people involved aren’t off the hook.
Brock Charles Stalter, 20, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor rioting for his part in the attempted break-in at Target, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County District Court in July.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Stalter kicking a store door. He then reportedly lifted a skateboard and another person stopped him from using it to strike a door.
Stalter reportedly told a detective he had been protesting but mob mentality and opportunism took over.
A more egregious incident occurred at roughly the same time at the nearby T-Mobile, where looters succeeded in breaking into the store and caused $3,000 in damage while stealing about $500 in merchandise.
Michael Jordan Conerly Sr., 33, of Nicollet, was charged with felony property damage and gross misdemeanor rioting in that incident.
A Mankato Department of Public Safety detective recognized Conerly from surveillance video of the crowd outside the store on May 30 around the time it was looted, according to the court complaint.
Conerly allegedly admitted he threw a rock in an attempt to break the store’s windows. He reportedly said he got caught up in the excitement but left as someone else broke into the store.
Investigators are still working to identify and charge other people involved, Mankato Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel said at the time.
Kristine Goodrich, who covers crime and courts for The Free Press, reported on the charges against Stalter and Conerly and promises to provide updates as the cases make their way through the court system.
