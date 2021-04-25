Q: Can you help me determine if this photo was taken at the Mankato post office? Does it look like the Mankato post office? Do you have old photos of the post office? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks so much.
A: This question arrived from Florida, where a guy named J. Steven Teal believes he owns that cool-looking mail truck shown in the old photo.
“I recently purchased a restored 1931 Ford Model AA mail truck (see picture),” Teal wrote. “As I was surfing the internet I found the other picture attached. Notice that the number on the mail truck in this picture matches the number on my truck. So, I am trying to determine where this photo was taken. And, it looks like the post office in Mankato, MN.”
It certainly seems to be Mankato’s longtime post office at the corner of Second and Jackson streets — technically the former post office after the U.S. Postal Service sold the building and moved its retail operations down to Main Street last fall. At first, Ask Us Guy figured the vintage photo was taken on the Jackson Street side of the building, but the number of windows doesn’t match up.
A look at Blue Earth County tax records shows that the rear of the post office along Fourth Street was radically changed with a building addition and a massive loading dock constructed in 1980. So Ask Us Guy is guessing that the back side of the post office once had the much more limited truck-loading space shown in the photo.
If anybody recalls what the post office looked like prior to the 1980 addition, let Ask Us Guy know and he’ll pass it on to Mr. Teal.
Q: I heard the most interesting piece of news today. When I have old, hard bread I sometimes throw it out on my deck for the birds (mostly sparrows). I have thrown out dried bread for years at the lake and now here. My mother and all the neighbor women along Glenwood Avenue did, too, and I never saw dead birds!!!
Now my friend, Lu, who has a daughter in Florida said she mentioned this to her daughter and the daughter said, “Oh no, we are told all the time, don’t throw out bread to the birds, it expands in their stomachs and kills them.”
I am thunderstruck! Is this something Ask Us Guy at The Free Press should print and see if others respond?
Just asking!
A: Ask Us Guy certainly doesn’t want to have dead birds on his conscience, or even live birds with stomachaches.
Looking at various websites, though, he’s not convinced that bread is immediately lethal to most birds. There’s some suggestion that dry bread could choke a fledgling bird, so some bird experts recommend that any bread fed to birds should be moist.
In the longer term, however, it appears that bread is not a healthy food for birds, primarily because it provides a lot of empty calories that would leave birds feeling full and less inclined to go searching for the more nutritional foods they actually require to thrive.
Because this column is always in need of a little more class, Ask Us Guy will cite the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds out of Great Britain.
“All types of bread can be digested by birds, but ideally it should only be just one component in a varied diet,” according to the Royal Society. “Bread does not contain the necessary protein and fat birds need from their diet, and so it can act as an empty filler. Although bread isn’t harmful to birds, try not to offer it in large quantities, since its nutritional value is relatively low. A bird that is on a diet of predominantly, or only bread, can suffer from serious vitamin deficiencies, or starve.”
The Royal Society goes on to note that some people foods are OK for birds, listing as examples baked potatoes (split open), mild grated cheese and the fat from unsalted bacon.
This sounded tastier than anything Ask Us Guy has had for lunch all week, but it also made him wonder if the bird lovers in England were a bit goofy. So he decided to verify the British advice against the recommendations of a good-old American organization — the Humane Society, which had a list of “human foods UNSAFE to feed birds.”
At the top of the list ... .
“Bread (fresh or stale): provides no real nutritional value for birds; moldy bread can harm birds.”
The Humane Society also warns against feeding birds chocolate because it’s toxic for birds. Ask Us Guy would not have guessed that anyone was putting chocolate in their bird feeders, but he also wouldn’t have guessed that Brits feed their birds bacon and cheese baked potatoes.
So, in conclusion, best to stay away from the bread, although moistened bread isn’t going to cause any immediate harm.
The Humane Society had a few more bird-feeding tips that Ask Us Guy thought were interesting enough to pass along.
Feeding should be discontinued in the summer for most birds, according to the Humane Society, which says food sources are abundant at that time and that many birds, when feeding their young, focus on insects.
Empty bird feeders also will force young birds to learn to find food naturally, making them more self-sufficient. There are two exceptions: food targeted at hummingbirds and goldfinches should continue because of the high metabolism of hummingbirds and because goldfinches nest later than other birds.
