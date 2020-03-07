Q: I live on the Mankato hilltop area. I am curious as to what happens if the Mankato sewer system becomes disabled by flood or any other unexpected event? Will the hilltop area sewer still continue to operate until all the pipes are filled? If the sewer system becomes disabled, do they just dump it in the river?
If we have a major power outage will the sewer continue to operate?
As if Ask Us Guy didn't have enough to worry about with the coronavirus, the election year, his retirement savings shrinking by the day ... . Now he has to wonder if his toilet will stop working because of a catastrophe at the sewage treatment plant.
Seeking reassurance, Ask Us Guy called City Manager Pat Hentges, who after a decadeslong career overseeing municipal sewer issues really knows his ... stuff.
"Ninety-five percent (of the city) is gravity," Hentges said. "... There are areas where we have lift stations, but in the hilltop area it's all gravity."
So, what that means is the system doesn't require electrical power or even a functioning sewage treatment plant to keep the pipes flowing in the vast majority of Mankato. Gravity does the work.
That's one of the reasons the sewage treatment plant is right next to the Minnesota River, one of the lowest elevations in the city.
Lift stations, as the name implies, pump sewage from pipes in low-lying areas to a larger sewer main where gravity again carries it to the sewage treatment plant. A power outage can knock out the pumps at the lift stations, but alarms are triggered when that happens. The city has portable generators that can be brought to the lift station to get them operating again before sewage starts to back up into homes.
But then there's the sewage treatment plant itself. (As an aside, the city now calls the plant the "Water Resources Recovery Facility." Ask Us Guy avoids using the official name out of a belief that most people will have no idea what he's talking about.)
So, the sewage plant has large pumps to move stuff through the treatment process and big, slow-turning wheels in clarifier ponds. A power outage would bring those motors to a halt if not for the permanent back-up generators at the plant, which are big enough to keep the entire process moving even during a lengthy blackout. In fact, the city switches those generators on during heat waves and other times when it can get a discount from Xcel Energy as part of its peak-shaving program.
OK, how about if the plant itself gets wiped out by a massive flood or a direct hit by a tornado?
Even then, sewage backups wouldn't happen, Hentges said. An overflow valve would be opened and the raw sewage would flow into the Minnesota River — not an ideal situation by any means, but one that even the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sees as a better option than allowing sewage to back up into hundreds or thousands of homes.
The key is letting it happen only on rare occasions caused by conditions beyond the city's control — and letting the MPCA know it's happening right away.
"They frown on not telling them in a timely period," Hentges said.
Therefore, Ask Us Guy can rest assured he's more likely to die of the coronavirus than from a mammoth citywide sewer emergency. Hentges, though, warns that isolated sewer issues are not uncommon. Often, those events involve a broken sewer line that results in sewage backups before city crews can get on the scene, locate the problem and pump sewage from a manhole into the storm sewer while repairs are made.
Also, extreme rainfall can cause backups in places with a lot of illegal sump pumps, foundation drains and leaky sewer lines — all of which push huge amounts of clear water into the sewage pipes, leaving not enough volume to handle the real sewage coming from homes and businesses.
While major efforts have been made in recent years to replace old sewer lines and eliminate sump pumps and other illegal connections to the sewage system, torrential rains can still overload the system. Mankato's sewage plant, which also serves North Mankato and several other nearby communities, handles an average of 7 million gallons of wastewater a day.
"We can comfortably treat 11 million gallons," Hentges said.
If the flow into the plant suddenly spikes because of inflow and infiltration of rainwater, wastewater can be diverted to storage basins for later treatment when the plant gets caught up with the high flows. Those tanks can hold more than 2 million gallons, he said.
But sometimes, that straight-to-the-river approach is ultimately required. The last time was June 2014, when a foot of rain fell in six days, including 7 inches in a two-hour period.
"We had well in excess of 40 million gallons a day coming through the plant," he said. "We diverted 3 million gallons (into the river.)"
