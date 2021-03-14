Q: Why don’t food trucks pay local Mankato and North Mankato sales taxes when they sell in these cities?
A: They do. Or at least they better be.
Under Minnesota law, food trucks must pay all applicable sales taxes — state and local — in the jurisdiction where the meals are being served, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Food trucks fall under the same category as bars, restaurants and retailers that sell prepared food or drinks.
The reader didn’t explain why he or she believes food trucks are failing to pay the tax. But Ask Us Guy guesses that the reader probably purchased a basket of street tacos for a nice round price such as $10 and wasn’t required to hand over $10.79.
If that’s the case, it doesn’t necessarily mean the sales tax isn’t being collected and paid to the state, county and city, according to Ryan Brown, a spokesman for the revenue department.
“A vendor can include the sales tax in the price but their receipts must say ‘tax included,’” Brown said. “They would then take out the appropriate taxes from their sales in their records and when filing their returns.”
So the price of the tacos would have actually been $9.27, but the total bill — tax included — was $10.
Restaurants and other retailers generally don’t take that approach for the obvious reason that they can display a lower price for their product when a customer is deciding whether or not to make the purchase. Then, when it’s time to pay and the sales tax is added, it’s already a done deal and the customer is going to be inclined to blame the city, county and state for the extra cost tacked on at the end.
Q: Has there been any discussion regarding cleaning up the old police shooting range next to the Minnesota River on Pine Street, which is quickly becoming a city-owned eyesore? The site is right on the Minnesota River Trail so it might make a good park and access point for the bike trail. One consideration might be that it occasionally floods, but so does the Land of Memories park and the city has no problem continually flushing our taxes into the river by repairing it. Another consideration might be lead contamination but that is not insurmountable because it should be very localized.
A: Other than local cops and people who use the trail, most Mankatoans might not realize there’s a shooting range deep within city limits, just a mile north of downtown and only about 900 feet — but across the river — from the Subway sandwich shop on Highway 169.
The range is just north of the wastewater treatment plant and adjacent to the trail on the east side of the river. While activity at the site is limited, it hasn’t been abandoned, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
“The Public Safety Department still uses the range several times a year for training,” Arntz said.
Mankato police can also do their shooting practice at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department range off County Road 5 through an agreement with the county, but that leased property has procedures that don’t always meet the needs of officers, she said. There’s been an occasional push over the years to get legislative funding to set up a regional training center in the Mankato area for police, firefighters and other emergency responders from throughout south-central Minnesota.
“In the long term, relocation of the city range is an option, and preferably would be done in coordination with a larger training component for Public Safety and other partners,” Arntz said.
When the day comes that the Mankato shooting range isn’t needed, a major cleanup of the site wouldn’t necessarily be required unless the berm was disturbed in some way, she said. Still, it would probably be a city goal to take care of any contamination.
“If and when the site is abandoned, an end-use plan will be developed,” Arntz said. “But most likely, because it is in the floodplain, it would be open space and possibly a rest area for trail users. Any improvements would be kept to a minimum because of the flood plain.”
As for using the site as a trail-access point, Arntz notes that Riverfront Park is less than a half-mile to the south and contains parking, restrooms and a playground.
In addition, the city has tentative plans to provide a new connection between the Minnesota River Trail and the Germania Park neighborhood off of Third Avenue, which currently doesn’t have direct access to the trail even though the neighborhood is just a few hundred feet to the east.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, P.O Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.