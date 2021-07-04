Q: I still read the paper version of the paper. I appreciate that it arrives in a plastic bag. I try not to stress our “waste” system. Thus I have saved the plastic bags that I think are reusable. I think it would be good to use bags more than once if possible. I want to return my empty bags to the good people who put the daily paper in a plastic bag. To whom should I speak? The carrier? (Not sure who that is but I could leave bags where the paper is left each morning). To you? (the person reading this message sent to editor@mankatofreepress.com). To the “Ask Us Guy”? (who knows everything about everything).
Thank you for whatever help you can give.
A: The reader, who Ask Us Guy finds very insightful, is not alone in being uncomfortable throwing his daily plastic bag in the trash or hauling it to one of the locations that accepts plastic bags for recycling, according to Justin Niles, director of audience development for The Free Press.
“We actually do reuse the bags,” Niles said. “We have several customers who collect them and either leave them for their carrier to reuse, or they bring them to our office, and either office staff uses them or we pass them on to another carrier who wishes to use them.”
Ideally, readers would provide the bags for reuse directly to their carrier, cutting out the middle man.
“We really prefer customers leave their bags for the carriers, but we are more than happy to also accept the returned bags here,” he said.
There’s one other thing readers can do if they want to make life a little easier for their early-rising, hard-working carrier. When carriers are inserting The Free Press into a never-before-used plastic bag, the bags are organized on a piece of cardboard in a way that the open end of the bag is always on the same side.
So if carriers are instead reusing bags returned by a customer, they need to find the end of the bag with the opening — a 50-50 proposition if all the bags are randomly stuffed together in some sort of container. If readers could organize the bags so that all the openings are on the same end, it would save the carrier some time and probably make it more likely the carrier would reuse the bags as requested.
Q: Not really a news story but maybe one for Ask Us (which is a great column, so thanks). So I drive on Highway 14 from upper North Mankato to the River Hills Mall area almost every day. And there, off Third Avenue to the north, is the former Calpine plant producing electricity, which is wonderful. But out of the smokestacks, wow, that’s a lot of exhaust. Then on the south side of Highway 14, we have the hugely impressive smoke stack of ADM. What is in that smoke? I know some is warm air meets cold air, too. Maybe even throw in the former Honeymead plant, now CHS, by Sibley Park. What’s in that exhaust? Curious. Great companies, though I wonder what exactly are we putting into the air ... and maybe a bit into our lungs? Thanks.
A: Ask Us Guy, who believes the reader has excellent taste in newspaper columns, is pretty confident that a lot of the visible exhaust from those facilities is condensation, just because it’s so much more dramatic on cold winter days than the rest of the year.
That said, it’s obviously not just water vapor coming out of those stacks. And different facilities produce different pollutants.
The Mankato Energy Center, a natural-gas-powered electricity generator which the reader referred to as the former Calpine plant, produced 920,000 tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Xcel Energy’s Key City/Wilmarth plant, which produces power from garbage-derived fuel, generated 197,000 tons of CO2 that year. Archer Daniels Midland, the soybean oil plant off of Third Avenue, and Poet Biorefining, which makes ethanol in Lake Crystal, were each around 96,000 tons. CHS — the soybean processor on South Riverfront Drive — was at 90,000. Minnesota State University was next among Blue Earth County producers of CO2 emissions at 13,000 tons.
The Free Press even made the list, coming in at 29th, with 3 tons of annual carbon dioxide.
But the rankings changed when it came to other pollutants. The Xcel power plant, for instance, produced more carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides than the Mankato Energy Center or the soybean processing plants. And ADM topped its power-producing neighbors in sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.
A great deal of raw data is available on pollutants via the MPCA’s “What’s in My Neighborhood” webpage at pca.state.mn.us/data/whats-my-neighborhood. People can use the page’s map to zoom in to a county, town or neighborhood and click on a wide variety of businesses regulated by the MPCA. Ask Us Guy found the website a little balky to use, but with some effort, a lot of information can be discovered.
Contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.
